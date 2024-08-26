Yoel Romero, Anthonny Johnson and Ngannou: How do you classify them in an all time pound for pound history list?

In my opinion they are the biggest example of genetic freak and monster strength combined with a good technique in MMA history and top 5 best fighters in their respective wheightclass. How hight you put them in p4p MMA history? Maybe a top 30?
Do you consider any of them to be a level above the others? Regardless of the belt, here the focus is on performance

Romero: Weidman, Machida, Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza
Worse Loss in prime: Whittaker 1

Rumble: Gustafsson, Davis, Glover, Minotouro
Loss in prime: DC 1 and 2

Ngannou: Cigano, Overeen, Cain, Miocic
Loss in prime: None (I believe he envolved after losing by Miocic)
 
Romero and Rumble were greats but not goats. Francis tbc but probably same.
 
IMO, I have Yoel as MW GOAT. Don't care for him as a person, tho (all the Jesus talk).

I thought he won the Paolo, Izzy and Bobby Knuckles fights.



Rumble is in an enigmatic spot. I still would've loved to see Boner Rumble all the way past the point of Rumble leaving UFC.

Frank might be UFC's greatest HW.
 
they aren't even top 20 p4p??? they are all fun fighters to watch though
 
Rumble was up there with the p4p hardest hitters of all time.

I still don't know how Cormier survived getting knocked across the octagon by Rumble.
 
Yoel and Rumble are nowhere near any list. Ngannou is probably in the same boat but at least he has more of a claim than the other two but fighting every couple of years isn't what's best, not that he cares though.
 
L0ki said:
IMO, I have Yoel as MW GOAT. Don't care for him as a person, tho (all the Jesus talk).

I thought he won the Paolo, Izzy and Bobby Knuckles fights.



Rumble is in an enigmatic spot. I still would've loved to see Boner Rumble all the way past the point of Rumble leaving UFC.

Frank might be UFC's greatest HW.

I thought he lost all of those fights, AND vs Jacare. Just nowhere near any kind of GOAT list, unless maybe oldest fighter to almost get a belt?
 
Three of the biggest hitters and scariest dudes in the sports history. Not sure any of them really belong in a p4p top 30 though. They all had glaring issues that got exploited at times.
 
Ngannou is the only one of the three who actually became a champ, and he dominated the UFC GOAT in doing so.
 
