Yoel Romero, Anthonny Johnson and Ngannou: How do you classify them in an all time pound for pound history list?

In my opinion they are the biggest example of genetic freak and monster strength combined with a good technique in MMA history and top 5 best fighters in their respective wheightclass. How hight you put them in p4p MMA history? Maybe a top 30?

Do you consider any of them to be a level above the others? Regardless of the belt, here the focus is on performance



Romero: Weidman, Machida, Rockhold, Ronaldo Souza

Worse Loss in prime: Whittaker 1



Rumble: Gustafsson, Davis, Glover, Minotouro

Loss in prime: DC 1 and 2



Ngannou: Cigano, Overeen, Cain, Miocic

Loss in prime: None (I believe he envolved after losing by Miocic)