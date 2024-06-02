Yes one more Islam v Dustin thread!

For all the bullshit and nonsense leading up to the fight and after, I have a couple of simple facts

Islam is a great warrior
Dustin is a great warrior
That was a fantastic fight, fought between warriors and both guys deserve immense credit

I'm proud of Dustin for what he showed. His TDD was better than ever and I know he brought his best to the cage and then some

Islam mat not have dominated like many thought he would, but he showed he could hang in there when things were not always going his way and still found a way to submit a great opponent

I know forums love to shit on fighters, I do enough at times myself, but I have no reason to shit on either guy

Both warriors
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
My only complaint is how emboldened the "no one's allowed to dislike Islam" crowd is. Was hoping they'd get humbled, but that'll be another day.
Lol who said you cant dislike him???

And why would they be humbled? He just defended his title by outstriking one of the best strikers in the divisions history and finishing him.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Humbled by what I hoped would be a convulsive KO by Dustin. :cool:
Oh I thought you meant humbled post-fight lol

I'm surprised that Islam stayed in boxing range for extended periods, never would have predicted it. I thought he was going to play the outside game and clinch whenever Poirier got inside and immediately go for TDs, but he was legit staying in the pocket and trading with Dustin.
 
