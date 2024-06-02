Yes one more Islam v Dustin thread!

For all the bullshit and nonsense leading up to the fight and after, I have a couple of simple facts



Islam is a great warrior

Dustin is a great warrior

That was a fantastic fight, fought between warriors and both guys deserve immense credit



I'm proud of Dustin for what he showed. His TDD was better than ever and I know he brought his best to the cage and then some



Islam mat not have dominated like many thought he would, but he showed he could hang in there when things were not always going his way and still found a way to submit a great opponent



I know forums love to shit on fighters, I do enough at times myself, but I have no reason to shit on either guy



Both warriors