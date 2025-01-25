Yall think Islam Makachev would fight Usman Nurmagomedov if he entered UFC @LW?

Sean Chowdhury said: you don't know to score if you think Usman lost that fight. Hughes only clearly won round 3 and got cracked in round 5 and taken down. Clearly lost round 1, round 2 and 4 went to usman too. Click to expand...

the same Usman Nurmagomedov that just kicked Paul Hughes in the nuts 3 times to gain stamina and still should of lost the fight? that Usman??Nah Hughes clearly won 3 rds and you have to rememebr a pt was taken away after all the blatant nut shots. Usman got exposed just like his cousin just did. Hughes is legit though. Nurmagomedov's seem to lack staminaoh and not to mention the head clash which Hughes got the worse of which allowed Usman to get a 5+ minute break. Hughes wins that fight anywhere that isn't a corrupt Arabic country