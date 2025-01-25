  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Yall think Islam Makachev would fight Usman Nurmagomedov if he entered UFC @LW?

Champ vs champ super fight.

dagestani vs dagestani too, Usman is a powerhouse I can see him being a long time champ too.
 
Zero chance, he would rather be stripped of the belt than do that fight. It would just be Cain and Cormier all over again, one will have to move to another division
 
Lol islam is too small time to jump on a member of his master's household
 
No, and I also think that Islam is significantly better than Usman. Usman just signed another 2 year contract with pfl, right? he's 26 and still growing, so him staying in pfl a bit longer might be best for him. I think Islam, arman, Charles, and maybe even a couple other guys would beat Usman as he is right now.

Just my opinion.
 
Firstly, Islam would smoke usman.

Secondly, they would never fight.

I think Islam would've choked Hughes out inside of 3 rounds.
 
Phillyz said:
the same Usman Nurmagomedov that just kicked Paul Hughes in the nuts 3 times to gain rest for stamina and still should of lost the fight? that Usman??
Click to expand...
you don't know to score if you think Usman lost that fight. Hughes only clearly won round 3 and got cracked in round 5 and taken down. Clearly lost round 1, round 2 and 4 went to usman too.
 
Sean Chowdhury said:
you don't know to score if you think Usman lost that fight. Hughes only clearly won round 3 and got cracked in round 5 and taken down. Clearly lost round 1, round 2 and 4 went to usman too.
Click to expand...

Clearly lost 1 and 2? Nah.. Round 1 and 2 were toss up, lean Hughes. Round 3 was a point deduction but then a solid take down and Hughes didn't try to get up so that could've been 9-9. Round 4 was tight but lean Hughes and round 5 was tight lean Usman.
 
No they’re best buds.


But after tonight Islam would dog walk Usman.

TehMoose can cry about it but Usman is not the guy.
 
the same Usman Nurmagomedov that just kicked Paul Hughes in the nuts 3 times to gain stamina and still should of lost the fight? that Usman??
Sean Chowdhury said:
you don't know to score if you think Usman lost that fight. Hughes only clearly won round 3 and got cracked in round 5 and taken down. Clearly lost round 1, round 2 and 4 went to usman too.
Click to expand...
Nah Hughes clearly won 3 rds and you have to rememebr a pt was taken away after all the blatant nut shots. Usman got exposed just like his cousin just did. Hughes is legit though. Nurmagomedov's seem to lack stamina

oh and not to mention the head clash which Hughes got the worse of which allowed Usman to get a 5+ minute break. Hughes wins that fight anywhere that isn't a corrupt Arabic country
 
No they’re best buds.


But after tonight Islam would dog walk Usman.

TehMoose can cry about it but Usman is not the guy.
Sean Chowdhury said:
you don't know to score if you think Usman lost that fight. Hughes only clearly won round 3 and got cracked in round 5 and taken down. Clearly lost round 1, round 2 and 4 went to usman too.
Click to expand...

Fight easily could of been a draw homie
 
only possible if usman gets some bad head trauma. denounces his religion. gets face tats and starts drinking.
 
