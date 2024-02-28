Flower2dPeople
Ryan Coogler Will Make a New THE X-FILES Series
The X-Files original creator Chris Carter reveals that director Ryan Coogler will reboot the series with a new and diverse cast.
nerdist.com
Carter revealed that he’d spoken with Ryan Coogler, who plans to reboot (or, as Carter says, “remount”) The X-Files with a diverse cast. He didn’t get into any more specifics, but he doesn’t have to. The thought of a supernatural investigative series led by a diverse cast is all we need to hear.