Television X-Files reboot

Flower2dPeople

Flower2dPeople

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 30, 2022
Messages
6,057
Reaction score
16,860
nerdist.com

Ryan Coogler Will Make a New THE X-FILES Series

The X-Files original creator Chris Carter reveals that director Ryan Coogler will reboot the series with a new and diverse cast.
nerdist.com nerdist.com


Carter revealed that he’d spoken with Ryan Coogler, who plans to reboot (or, as Carter says, “remount”) The X-Files with a diverse cast. He didn’t get into any more specifics, but he doesn’t have to. The thought of a supernatural investigative series led by a diverse cast is all we need to hear.
Click to expand...


mark-cuban-shark.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Whippy McGee
Crime CBS News Fired Catherine Herridge and Seized All Her Files - She Got Too Close to the Bidens and Exposing the Chinese
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
2K
Seano
Seano
Dragonlordxxxxx
Movies Marvel Studios in Crisis - A Variety Article
18 19 20
Replies
380
Views
15K
Jballer
Jballer
Home_Slice
I filed a report to the police about a local criminal/degenerate - how laughable does it sound?
2 3
Replies
56
Views
1K
Kingz
Kingz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,639
Messages
55,157,167
Members
174,646
Latest member
nathanphillips

Share this page

Back
Top