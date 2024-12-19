Media WWE vs. UFC; the synergy is here, this is why they merged. #TKOking

God damn I’m so hyped, the two biggest combat entertainment companies might be clashing.

Recently there’s been rumors around of a WWE/UFC mega fight between Logan Paul vs Conor Mcgregor. The rumors are starting to look very true as the fight is all but official.

Logan who is arguably one of the biggest/most popular stars in the WWE is going up against the biggest star in the UFC.

Logan Paul recently quoted the iconic Mcgregor coming out of retirement: “I’m not here to take part, I’m here to take over!”







Mcgregor discusses the WWE vs UFC mega event, PPV records will be smashed.

Can you imagine if they did this at wrestle mania? My god, this is the dream fight.

Is this the big thing Dana says is coming in 2025?

 
no-god-please-no.gif
 
Logan Paul is in the WWE ? what the hell is wrong with the entertainment industry <cruzshake>
 
Meathead Jock said:
Can't imagine with the Vince lawsuit branding up with someone who is unstable and in civil trial for sexual assault is a move the WWE wants to make
Well he clearly paid an homage to Mcgregor dropping that line, that wasn’t a coincidence, that was very much planned specifically for Conor.

They are already dropping Mcgregor lines on WWE
 
"My God, this is the dream fight."

giphy.webp
 
koa pomaikai said:
Well he clearly paid an homage to Mcgregor dropping that line, that wasn’t a coincidence, that was very much planned specifically for Conor.

They are already dropping Mcgregor lines on WWE
I guess anything's possible. Wonder if that's Logan going off script a bit to keep his other options open? I thought Logan just announced his retirement last week due to having a baby?
 
Meathead Jock said:
I guess anything's possible. Wonder if that's Logan going off script a bit to keep his other options open? I thought Logan just announced his retirement last week due to having a baby?
Mcgregor entered into fight discussions with him, he immediately came out of retirement and then did the presser quoting Mcgregor.

Dana announced something big is in planned for 2025 and that it just came up “last night” ( the same time Mcgregor vs Paul rumors were flying )



Pretty sure Dana is talking about some kind of co promotion wwe/ufc thing with Mcgregor vs Paul.

Wouldn’t be hard to do either since same company.
 
Mammothman said:
Nothing wrong with watch wwe but their fans are a bunch of weirdos
I think the worst thing about them is they think everyone is into WWE and they are totally oblivious to what a turn off their culture is to everyone who isn't a WWE person. Like they have this idea that WWE is a shared culture among combat sports fans.

I see the WWE as a straight version of drag shows tbh.
 
ferrisjso said:
I think the worst thing about them is they think everyone is into WWE and they are totally oblivious to what a turn off their culture is to everyone who isn't a WWE person. Like they have this idea that WWE is a shared culture among combat sports fans.

I see the WWE as a straight version of drag shows tbh.
^^^^^^^This

I don't think they understand how cringe it is to talk about pro wrestling like it isn't completely ridiculous.

It's fine if you watch it as some kind of bizarre comedy, I guess.
 
ferrisjso said:
I think the worst thing about them is they think everyone is into WWE and they are totally oblivious to what a turn off their culture is to everyone who isn't a WWE person. Like they have this idea that WWE is a shared culture among combat sports fans.

I see the WWE as a straight version of drag shows tbh.
Pro wrestling built modern day MMA deal with it. UFC modeled it after pro wrestling, so did Pride FC.
 
WWE sucks without Vince, that's why we should protect daddy Dana
 
koa pomaikai said:
Pro wrestling built modern day MMA deal with it. UFC modeled it after pro wrestling, so did Pride FC.
No, they borrowed some aesthetics from pro wrestling to help market it to people who didn't understand what they were watching.

Shoot Wrestling turned into MMA. Show wrestling turned into WWE.

The two sports have a shared history.

One of them went with reality and became MMA.
The other went with bullshit and became pro wrestling.

They are fundamentally different things, and if you can't see that, you don't understand what you are watching.

Pro wrestling is bullshit. Period.

You are more than free to enjoy consuming bullshit.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Pro wrestling built modern day MMA deal with it. UFC modeled it after pro wrestling, so did Pride FC.
There it is.

Like you don't understand a large part of fight fans do not care for that shit at all and see it as cultural degeneracy.

College wrestling built MMA. "Pro wrestling" is some ratchet sports themed broadway nonsense. Like if theater kids started calling themselves professional baseball players cause they did musicals about baseball.
 
If it's a WWE/UFC copromotion where do the Ambani family come into play?

Or, did Conor and Logan go cowboy and TOO saw and was like hold up, yall are both under contract with us?
 
