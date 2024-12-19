God damn I’m so hyped, the two biggest combat entertainment companies might be clashing.



Recently there’s been rumors around of a WWE/UFC mega fight between Logan Paul vs Conor Mcgregor. The rumors are starting to look very true as the fight is all but official.



Logan who is arguably one of the biggest/most popular stars in the WWE is going up against the biggest star in the UFC.



Logan Paul recently quoted the iconic Mcgregor coming out of retirement: “I’m not here to take part, I’m here to take over!”















Mcgregor discusses the WWE vs UFC mega event, PPV records will be smashed.



Can you imagine if they did this at wrestle mania? My god, this is the dream fight.



Is this the big thing Dana says is coming in 2025?



