Media Bisping discusses potential WWE/UFC mega fight sponsored by Indian billionaire

I don’t normally miss any podcasts by Bisping but had to watch this one on replay. Pretty excited when I found this gem with Bisping discussing the potential mega fight between Paul and Mcgregor on the Q&A

Bisping discusses how the fight makes sense given that Logan is under WWE and Conor is under UFC and both companies are owned by TKO.

Also that it might be being put together by TKO with an Indian billionaire (9th richest person).

Could be an exhibition bout, Bisping tries to troll everyone and says he doesn’t care, he would love to commentate that fight.

 
It's crazy how the worlds most powerful, wealthiest, and refined individuals still want to see Conor compete this bad, he truly has endless opportunities and will be involved in the biggest combat sports events you can possibly create until he retires

It's like he just can't help but win and stay on top even if he tries not to

He truly was a remarkable individual and I'm glad he's giving us a few more masterpieces before he retires as arguably the greatest combat sports pioneer of all time
 
Mega fight? Really? LOL

Last time McNugget won a relevant fight was in 2016.
 
I remember the last time WWE "fighter" fought a real fighter

giphy.gif


Edit: re-read this and it's even more ridiculous. Logan Paul by chokeslam after Conor fails to hit the Sweet Chin Music
 
