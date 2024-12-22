I don’t normally miss any podcasts by Bisping but had to watch this one on replay. Pretty excited when I found this gem with Bisping discussing the potential mega fight between Paul and Mcgregor on the Q&A



Bisping discusses how the fight makes sense given that Logan is under WWE and Conor is under UFC and both companies are owned by TKO.



Also that it might be being put together by TKO with an Indian billionaire (9th richest person).



Could be an exhibition bout, Bisping tries to troll everyone and says he doesn’t care, he would love to commentate that fight.



