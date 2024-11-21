  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

WWE only 'gets good' when they have competition - True or False?

[See below]

  • True

  • False

Results are only viewable after voting.
GearSolidMetal

GearSolidMetal

Plutonium Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 19, 2011
Messages
56,166
Reaction score
105,903
First, I'm a casual wrestling fan and only watch the premium events regularly.

Second, I'm under no illusion what I'm about to write is an original opinion, but I'm curious how common an opinion it is.



This quote reminded me of the Attitude era, and how WWE was must-see TV... but the era before it was quite lacking but then WCW began to skyrocket to the ratings, so it caused WWE to increase the quality of their shows. Then WWE bought out their competition and within a few years it became... lazy and complacent.

I'm not saying the current situation is the same, infact its very different with AEW but they've never had high ratings. But WWE was in a slump creatively for a VERY long time, and its of no question there's been a gradual increase in quality over the last 3 to 4 years.

This Jon Moxley quote made me curious... Could it be respectfully argued that one of the biggest reasons for WWE's quality rising is because of AEW's existence... and if AEW fails it won't be long before WWE's quality to fall back to the laziness & complatency?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kyle Stephens
I don't love or hate any fighter. I'm indifferent
3 4 5
Replies
94
Views
2K
-Sideways-
-Sideways-

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,858
Messages
56,546,503
Members
175,277
Latest member
zuheirrhodust

Share this page

Back
Top