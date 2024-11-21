WWE only 'gets good' when they have competition - True or False?

First, I'm a casual wrestling fan and only watch the premium events regularly.



Second, I'm under no illusion what I'm about to write is an original opinion, but I'm curious how common an opinion it is.







This quote reminded me of the Attitude era, and how WWE was must-see TV... but the era before it was quite lacking but then WCW began to skyrocket to the ratings, so it caused WWE to increase the quality of their shows. Then WWE bought out their competition and within a few years it became... lazy and complacent.



I'm not saying the current situation is the same, infact its very different with AEW but they've never had high ratings. But WWE was in a slump creatively for a VERY long time, and its of no question there's been a gradual increase in quality over the last 3 to 4 years.



This Jon Moxley quote made me curious... Could it be respectfully argued that one of the biggest reasons for WWE's quality rising is because of AEW's existence... and if AEW fails it won't be long before WWE's quality to fall back to the laziness & complatency?