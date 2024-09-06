WWE HOF 2025 inductee ?

Who should be next or long overdue?

with Sid recent death,
I would hope he will be inducted next year even if it's a year too late.
Headlined 2 wrestlemania for them,
2 times WWF champion.

John Cena announced his retirement,
could they induct him right away?

Batista is also a name that we can't ignore.

Since the Rock is now on the board,
expect another member of the Anoa'i familly to be in
Umaga maybe?

for a tag team
The Rougeau Brother maybe
would also cover their international quotas
1725634805891.png

Name your top pick.
I could name 20 guys that are derserving to be there for a while now.
 
Ava Raine

Flex Kavana

Rock out of the Rock "n" Sock Connection

Brian Gewirtz

Abraham Lincoln (Lincoln's great-great-grandson to present Rock with custom made "Greatest American Hero" belt)
 
Outside of ones you already listed.

A bunch of guys that work for AEW. Chris Jericho, Christian, Big Show, Bryan Danielson

WWE currently has that working relationship with TNA right now and The Hardy Boyz work there, they'd be a good deserving choice.

Feel like Bray Wyatt is 100% going in next year and it would actually be deserved.
 
NwzO.gif


tumblr_pjc6f6GFVG1s0zdtdo1_400.gif


 
Ivan Koloff
Cyndi Lauper
Midnight Express (w/Cornette)
Billy Robinson
Yoshihiro Takayama
Mark Henry

I (along with the rest of New Jersey) was really surprised that they didn't induct Bammer at WM29 or WM35.

I'll throw out a guy that never got his flowers in the WWE but was one of the best in WCW.

Ultimo Dragon. That time in WCW where he had a ton of belts and couldn't lose.

One of those belts was a WWF belt, too!
 
