WWE HOF 2025 inductee ?

Who should be next or long overdue?with Sid recent death,I would hope he will be inducted next year even if it's a year too late.Headlined 2 wrestlemania for them,2 times WWF champion.John Cena announced his retirement,could they induct him right away?Batista is also a name that we can't ignore.Since the Rock is now on the board,expect another member of the Anoa'i familly to be inUmaga maybe?for a tag teamThe Rougeau Brother maybewould also cover their international quotasName your top pick.I could name 20 guys that are derserving to be there for a while now.