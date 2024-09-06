WWE HOF 2025 inductee ?

Sonny Qc
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Feb 3, 2016
- Messages
- 36,552
- Reaction score
- 42,391
Who should be next or long overdue?
with Sid recent death,
I would hope he will be inducted next year even if it's a year too late.
Headlined 2 wrestlemania for them,
2 times WWF champion.
John Cena announced his retirement,
could they induct him right away?
Batista is also a name that we can't ignore.
Since the Rock is now on the board,
expect another member of the Anoa'i familly to be in
Umaga maybe?
for a tag team
The Rougeau Brother maybe
would also cover their international quotas
Name your top pick.
I could name 20 guys that are derserving to be there for a while now.
with Sid recent death,
I would hope he will be inducted next year even if it's a year too late.
Headlined 2 wrestlemania for them,
2 times WWF champion.
John Cena announced his retirement,
could they induct him right away?
Batista is also a name that we can't ignore.
Since the Rock is now on the board,
expect another member of the Anoa'i familly to be in
Umaga maybe?
for a tag team
The Rougeau Brother maybe
would also cover their international quotas
Name your top pick.
I could name 20 guys that are derserving to be there for a while now.