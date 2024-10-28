WTF is UFC doing with Connor

It's really petty how they're keeping him tied up. They need to do their normal practice of sacrificing the old fighters to the young lions ASAP. The longer they keep him from fighting, the more chance of something bad like an overdose happening.I'd do either:Vs Paddy in London at 170. Win-win for the UFC. If Paddy wins = a new superstar. If Connor wins = him getting milked for another superfight.Vs Ilia, openweight bare knuckle boxing in teh cage. This one is unlikely but. It won't get sanctioned in the west, but His Excellency Turki Alasheikh would love it.