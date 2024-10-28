WTF is UFC doing with Connor

It's really petty how they're keeping him tied up. They need to do their normal practice of sacrificing the old fighters to the young lions ASAP. The longer they keep him from fighting, the more chance of something bad like an overdose happening.

I'd do either:

Vs Paddy in London at 170. Win-win for the UFC. If Paddy wins = a new superstar. If Connor wins = him getting milked for another superfight.

Vs Ilia, openweight bare knuckle boxing in teh cage. This one is unlikely but <30>. It won't get sanctioned in the west, but His Excellency Turki Alasheikh would love it.
 

Koro_11 said:
No one cares anymore bro, seriously, who gives a shit, the guy is completely irrelevant. His last significant win was back when when Obama was president, We might as well be talking about Chuck Liddell at this point.
everyone should read this and everyone should come to this realization...^^^^^
 
Very solid way to get the point across.

Conor's the only guy in MMA history who I used to be a fan of, but I no longer am a fan of. That's really hard to accomplish because usually when I start to root for a guy and liking him I'm in it for good.
 
Yeah dude. Conor stock crashed for good. It's his fault too.

UFC don't trust him and they don't want anyone else to scrape the residue that is left over.
 
I fuckin love Chuck Liddell. We had a good thread about him vs JJ in the last couple days!
 
The thing is, if that's the case, then the UFC should make him an offer for him to buy out his contract and part ways.

But they're not.
 
Sorry dude.

Not petty at all. Sound business moves on the UFC's part.
 
He had a fight and pulled out due to a sprained pinky toe. The UFC invested in him, Chandler wasted 2 years of his career.

This guy doesn't want to fight, he wants free publicity from the ufc and Dana didn't want to play this game.

They are also no longer on good terms with Conor owning a competing organization.
 
duke_droese said:
It's really petty how they're keeping him tied up. They need to do their normal practice of sacrificing the old fighters to the young lions ASAP. The longer they keep him from fighting, the more chance of something bad like an overdose happening.

I'd do either:

Vs Paddy in London at 170. Win-win for the UFC. If Paddy wins = a new superstar. If Connor wins = him getting milked for another superfight.

Vs Ilia, openweight bare knuckle boxing in teh cage. This one is unlikely but <30>. It won't get sanctioned in the west, but His Excellency Turki Alasheikh would love it.
The UFC is contractually obligated too offer all non champions 3 fights a year or have monetary consequences.
The UFC consistently offers Conor fights. Conor just consistently turns them down.
 
There aren't many fighters he can beat. His contract will expire soon in 2025. I think his plan is probably try to sit it out. The UFC isn't stupid either. They aren't going to give him an easy fight without a contract renewal. They aren't going to let him walk away with a big win then he goes into promoting his own bareknuckle or youtube fight show.
 
