Would you work for a company like ufc?

AdamWarlock

AdamWarlock

for all the people here who still work for a company and has a boss

let's say if you are a fighter

would you work for a predatory company like ufc in your industry? if said company is the number 1 company in the field you are in.

if the situation is this shitty company is dominating the market and you can either get ripped off by them by joining them and slave away, or you have to find smaller company in the same market and hinder your career, however you dont have to deal with a prick like dana white.

which would you choose
 
I'd make my own fight league regardless of what you just asked that I did not read
 
What do you mean by working? Dana treats his workers great and if you are talking about fighter, they are getting what they deserve. But i'm sure many burger flippers in here will say they would never work for a company like the UFC, ever for a 1M$ salary lolll
 
I would be a matchmaker or scout for the ufc if they paid me 7 figures and fly around the world. I'm not pushing pencils for em tho
 
I'd be happy to do expert commentary for them, like George Costanza I always say interesting comments during fights.

They haven't asked yet though, that's the real tragedy.
 
