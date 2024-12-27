Would you tolerate your son talking like this to you?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,583
- Reaction score
- 8,935
If you had a teenage kid and he talks like this to you, would you tolerate it?
I blame the father for not feeding his kid a few knuckle sammiches growing up.Poor guy cant pick your family.
Add a few meaty karate chops to the back of the neck and this diet could have changed that lump's life.I blame the father for not feeding his kid a few knuckle sammiches growing up.
Maybe he did? Cant really beat mental illness out of people. Something off with the wiring or who knows?I blame the father for not feeding his kid a few knuckle sammiches growing up.
No fucking way that kid would talk like that without flinching if he was fed a good balanced diet of knuckle sammiches.Maybe he did? Cant really beat mental illness out of people. Something off with the wiring or who knows?
If you had a teenage kid and he talks like this to you, would you tolerate it?
Father looks like in his 50s son looks like he could be 30. He could have beat him all his life that only works if your still able to enforce the beatings. I got beat at home but only until my father could. You just assume the dynamics dont change but we dont know the history at all. Since he is still living at home with his parents im sure hes some type of drug addict.No fucking way that kid would talk like that without flinching if he was fed a good balanced diet of knuckle sammiches.
If you had a teenage kid and he talks like this to you, would you tolerate it?
My father died when he was 65, Even at 65, i would not mess with him, and knew better then to disrespect him. He still would have whooped my ass. I am 45, and my kid knows better then to disprect me like that, and i rarely even gave him spankings when he was little.Father looks like in his 50s son looks like he could be 30. He could have beat him all his life that only works if your still able to enforce the beatings. I got beat at home but only until my father could. You just assume the dynamics dont change but we dont know the history at all. Since he is still living at home with his parents im sure hes some type of drug addict.
Your dad sounds like a Chad but its not for everyone like that. I towered over mine at 14. I actually remember the moment we almost fought. At 13 he hit me over the head with his flat hand because i did something at that point i wasnt able to fight back but i mumbled one day. He stood there shocked you cant beat your father are you sick? No answer. Never touched me again.My father died when he was 65, Even at 65, i would not mess with him, and knew better then to disrespect him. He still would have whooped my ass. I am 45, and my kid knows better then to disprect me like that, and i rarely even gave him spankings when he was little.