Would you tolerate your son talking like this to you?

IDGETKTFO said:
I blame the father for not feeding his kid a few knuckle sammiches growing up.
Maybe he did? Cant really beat mental illness out of people. Something off with the wiring or who knows?
 
Bobby00 said:
No fucking way that kid would talk like that without flinching if he was fed a good balanced diet of knuckle sammiches.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Father looks like in his 50s son looks like he could be 30. He could have beat him all his life that only works if your still able to enforce the beatings. I got beat at home but only until my father could. You just assume the dynamics dont change but we dont know the history at all. Since he is still living at home with his parents im sure hes some type of drug addict.
 
Bornstarch said:
If you had a teenage kid and he talks like this to you, would you tolerate it?

Kids do things incorrectly at all ages. When my child acts inappropriately, I observe it, acknowledge it, and correct their behavior as necessary. No, I would not tolerate it.
 
Bobby00 said:
My father died when he was 65, Even at 65, i would not mess with him, and knew better then to disrespect him. He still would have whooped my ass. I am 45, and my kid knows better then to disprect me like that, and i rarely even gave him spankings when he was little.
 
Might be more than meets the eye. Good parents wouldn't raise a son like this. The son bringing up rape and his father being alcoholic ("It's not an excuse!") is very strange, there could be a history there. Some psychopaths are pretty good at portraying socially-appropriate behaviour in public. Meaning if they know they're being filmed they'd probably get a kick out of making the victim look like the bad guy, e.g. the son in this instance, but be monstruous off-camera. A lot of people that had a scarring childhood come from families that looked perfect to outsiders. This kind of screaming by the son looks a little like what you'd see in some borderlines, but borderlines come from toxic childhoods. It's not impossible, but you'd hardly ever see one spring up from a happy upbringing.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Your dad sounds like a Chad but its not for everyone like that. I towered over mine at 14. I actually remember the moment we almost fought. At 13 he hit me over the head with his flat hand because i did something at that point i wasnt able to fight back but i mumbled one day. He stood there shocked you cant beat your father are you sick? No answer. Never touched me again.
 
I wonder if some Asperger's or something similar is playing a cause...
 
