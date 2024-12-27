Would you tolerate your son talking like this to you?

Might be more than meets the eye. Good parents wouldn't raise a son like this. The son bringing up rape and his father being alcoholic ("It's not an excuse!") is very strange, there could be a history there. Some psychopaths are pretty good at portraying socially-appropriate behaviour in public. Meaning if they know they're being filmed they'd probably get a kick out of making the victim look like the bad guy, e.g. the son in this instance, but be monstruous off-camera. A lot of people that had a scarring childhood come from families that looked perfect to outsiders. This kind of screaming by the son looks a little like what you'd see in some borderlines, but borderlines come from toxic childhoods. It's not impossible, but you'd hardly ever see one spring up from a happy upbringing.