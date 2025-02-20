Would you be in favor of a human mating season?

Like if you could snap your fingers and human biology would change so we're like animals. You wouldn't even desire sex when it's not the right time of year. Would you do it?



I see the following benefits:



1. You'd only be in the mood for sex in the spring. The rest of the year you could focus on important shit, like your career, achievements, projects, family relationships, etc.



2. For 75% of the year, you'd be thinking clearly without your genitalia making bad decisions on your behalf.



3. There would be less cheating, because it's easier to keep an eye on your spouse for a few months than for the entire year.



4. Mating season would be awesome. Everyone would be in the mood at the same time. And it would be special since it only happens once a year and doesn't last that long.



5. Relationships would likely get better, because you'd choose partners that you enjoy talking to and spending time with, since that's all you're doing for most of the year.