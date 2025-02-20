  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Would you be in favor of a human mating season?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,003
Reaction score
43,760
Like if you could snap your fingers and human biology would change so we're like animals. You wouldn't even desire sex when it's not the right time of year. Would you do it?

I see the following benefits:

1. You'd only be in the mood for sex in the spring. The rest of the year you could focus on important shit, like your career, achievements, projects, family relationships, etc.

2. For 75% of the year, you'd be thinking clearly without your genitalia making bad decisions on your behalf.

3. There would be less cheating, because it's easier to keep an eye on your spouse for a few months than for the entire year.

4. Mating season would be awesome. Everyone would be in the mood at the same time. And it would be special since it only happens once a year and doesn't last that long.

5. Relationships would likely get better, because you'd choose partners that you enjoy talking to and spending time with, since that's all you're doing for most of the year.
 
How about a season during the year, like during autumn you stuff yourself with mcdonalds and hibernate until spring ?
 
