  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Would you report someone you hate to the IRS?

Richmma80

Richmma80

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Aug 9, 2012
Messages
3,800
Reaction score
5,997
I have a lazy coworker that I can't stand. He's tried to get me fired awhile back and literally everyone else. He tattled to the GM about all of us. He's been fired from every single job he's ever had except this one only because we're union and it's next to impossible to get in trouble here. He's said on multiple occassions that it's not fair that his dad is still alive because he wants his money. Awhile back he's also said he'd come to work and shoot everyone. He gambles all his money and when he's in deep shit financially, he miraculously gets hurt at work and gets compensation. He's done this 3 times now.

Nobody here likes him and the bosses are bending over backwards just to keep him from bitching.

Well today he blurted out he hasn't paid the IRS taxes in 20 years. He said he'll just treat them like is debtors and just not answer the phone if they call. This fucker is 50 years old and is the most irresponsible person I have ever met.
 
8db41c89-60b1-44c4-9aa1-a4d1c22f8a89_text.gif
 
Yes. Absolutely.

Especially if he'd already tried to get me fired.
 
Sooner or later the IRS will find out anyway and if its true he will go to jail. What is weird is how did the threaten to shoot everybody and still work there? Strong union or not seems like a time bomb.
 
Bobby00 said:
Sooner or later the IRS will find out anyway and if its true he will go to jail. What is weird is how did the threaten to shoot everybody and still work there? Strong union or not seems like a time bomb.
Click to expand...

We just didn't take him seriously and this was in the mid 2000s
 
Bro 50yrs old nuh haffi work hard dodgin' Uncle Sam and gettin' free money sounds like u a h8r fam get ur money up stop complainin' 🤡🚫👑
 
Richmma80 said:
We just didn't take him seriously and this was in the mid 2000s
Click to expand...
Thats like 20 years ago but you cant say he didnt warn you. Maybe report him but make sure he doesnt know its you there is a good chance he has told many people that he didnt pay his taxes or he just told his coworkers so he will easily narrow down who snitched on him. Good luck.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
Would you give up giving advice to this person?
2
Replies
39
Views
1K
Domitian
Domitian

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,021
Messages
56,807,584
Members
175,414
Latest member
Sergeq

Share this page

Back
Top