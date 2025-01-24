Would you report someone you hate to the IRS?

I have a lazy coworker that I can't stand. He's tried to get me fired awhile back and literally everyone else. He tattled to the GM about all of us. He's been fired from every single job he's ever had except this one only because we're union and it's next to impossible to get in trouble here. He's said on multiple occassions that it's not fair that his dad is still alive because he wants his money. Awhile back he's also said he'd come to work and shoot everyone. He gambles all his money and when he's in deep shit financially, he miraculously gets hurt at work and gets compensation. He's done this 3 times now.



Nobody here likes him and the bosses are bending over backwards just to keep him from bitching.



Well today he blurted out he hasn't paid the IRS taxes in 20 years. He said he'll just treat them like is debtors and just not answer the phone if they call. This fucker is 50 years old and is the most irresponsible person I have ever met.