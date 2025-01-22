



Alot of people online are saying 'oh hell no.' And can you blame them? Prices for games from greedy publishers have skyrocketed over the years.



But I look back at some of the greatest games I've played, I ask myself 'Would you have been happy to still play that game if it was $20 more?' And the answer is 'hell yes I would be.'



That said, those are for only the greatest games I've played. The Witcher3, Mass Effect2, Cyberpunk2077, TLoU1, etc. The games I've replayed many times over because of the extremely high quality and replayability of the experience.



Should GTA6 be $100? I would ask if it's going to be more related to RDR2 in its single-player than GTA5.



Should the next Madden or EA sports release be $100? Fuck no, GTFO with that shit.



But would I be willing to pay $100 for a very high-quality experience designed to be played through multiple times for the narrative, variations of gameplay, and the finale & endings?

Yes, I would.