Would you pay $100 for a game?

Alot of people online are saying 'oh hell no.' And can you blame them? Prices for games from greedy publishers have skyrocketed over the years.

But I look back at some of the greatest games I've played, I ask myself 'Would you have been happy to still play that game if it was $20 more?' And the answer is 'hell yes I would be.'

That said, those are for only the greatest games I've played. The Witcher3, Mass Effect2, Cyberpunk2077, TLoU1, etc. The games I've replayed many times over because of the extremely high quality and replayability of the experience.

Should GTA6 be $100? I would ask if it's going to be more related to RDR2 in its single-player than GTA5.

Should the next Madden or EA sports release be $100? Fuck no, GTFO with that shit.

But would I be willing to pay $100 for a very high-quality experience designed to be played through multiple times for the narrative, variations of gameplay, and the finale & endings?
Yes, I would.
 
Personally no, but $100+ games aren't exactly a new concept and people buy them by the droves. Damn near every "ultimate edition" of a new game, is over a hundred bucks. All the sports games sell at a premium for premium editions.

I guess I just don't see the validity in the survey. It's already been proven that people will indeed pay $100 for a game. Much like they will spend tons of money on microtransactions, despite declaring their hate for them. If that makes gaming "cooked", it's been cooked for quite some time.
 
Lol no. I don't even buy the special edition bullshit that has a higher price tag
 
This is a misleading thread title. You should change it. The poll in question is about GTA VI. It’s a very special game in the sense that it’s going to be absolutely massive. I’m willing to bet any other game and most people would vote no. There are people who play nothing but GTA V still
 
