Would you have gone back for Newt?

HHJ

HHJ

Had enough of 2024 yet?
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
157,571
Reaction score
132,954
The aliens took her, and the whole place was gonna blow up in like 30 mins. Xenos fuckin everywhere. Shit. Just cut your losses and leave. She woulda blown up along with eveyrthing else before she had to birth one of them things. She doesnt wind up surviving into the third movie anyway so this whole plot point was crumpled up and thrown up in the trash.

Fuck that bro. Shit, if Ripley had just left when she was supposed to Bishop wouldnt have gotten torn in half and she could have avoided that whole fight near the airlock completley.

Saving Newt was a whole waste of time and effort. I get tired just thinkin about it. I need a nap.

newt_aliens.jpg
 
Save Newt!

"but...but its like...so FAR!"
 
Probably not realistically.

The aliens slaughtered an entire team of highly trained and heavily armed marines, what makes her think she would have stood a chance in hell of getting the kid back anyway?
 
Contempt said:
Probably not realistically.

The aliens slaughtered an entire team of highly trained and heavily armed marines, what makes her think she would have stood a chance in hell of getting the kid back anyway?
Click to expand...
Right???!
 
HHJ said:
The aliens took her, and the whole place was gonna blow up in like 30 mins. Xenos fuckin everywhere. Shit. Just cut your losses and leave. She woulda blown up along with eveyrthing else before she had to birth one of them things. She doesnt wind up surviving into the third movie anyway so this whole plot point was crumpled up and thrown up in the trash.

Fuck that bro. Shit, if Ripley had just left when she was supposed to Bishop wouldnt have gotten torn in half and she could have avoided that whole fight near the airlock completley.

Saving Newt was a whole waste of time and effort. I get tired just thinkin about it. I need a nap.

newt_aliens.jpg
Click to expand...
It would've been worth it if the writers didn't fucking kill Newt in Aliens 3
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
If I got emotionally connected with the kid the way Sigourney Weaver did, than probably yes.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,736
Messages
56,734,982
Members
175,383
Latest member
LaPalmaJoa

Share this page

Back
Top