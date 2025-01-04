Would you have gone back for Newt?

The aliens took her, and the whole place was gonna blow up in like 30 mins. Xenos fuckin everywhere. Shit. Just cut your losses and leave. She woulda blown up along with eveyrthing else before she had to birth one of them things. She doesnt wind up surviving into the third movie anyway so this whole plot point was crumpled up and thrown up in the trash.Fuck that bro. Shit, if Ripley had just left when she was supposed to Bishop wouldnt have gotten torn in half and she could have avoided that whole fight near the airlock completley.Saving Newt was a whole waste of time and effort. I get tired just thinkin about it. I need a nap.