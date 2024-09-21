Would you give up giving advice to this person?

Back around 2011, my co worker received $35k in wormans comp. We advised him to buy a house with the money. Back then, you could buy a house for $65k with a sub 4% interest rate.

Instead, he bought 2 cars. One for him and another for his wife. We advised him if he was going to buy a car, to buy a Toyota. He bought 2 GM cars. Those cars started giving issues well under 100k miles. Spent a ton of money fixing them.

He finally used his VA loan to buy a home last year. We told him to buy within his means. He bought a house for $400k.. fucking 60 miles away from work.

His car finally takes a shit, repair cost is well over what the car is worth. So we told him to buy a USED Toyota Corolla or something. He buys a brand new Chevy Malibu.

Well, today, he was literally crying at work. He's one month behind his mortgage and one month behind his car payment and owes a shit ton of money into credit cards and PayDay loans. 5 hours after we watched him shed tears, he told us he was flying to Texas to go to some kind of fair.

At this point, we ran out of sympathy.
 
You can guide a horse to water, but can't make it drink....

9edd274843d2beb580c584524d195d2c.jpg


Trying to help is enough. People have to help themselves, also. You can't do it for them. Good on you for being a shining light. Some ships sink, but it's not the fault of the lighthouse.
 
What if you had this friend that was 42 and obsessed with this girl at the deli who's only 19.

You keep giving him advice but he doesn't listen to any of it and just keeps acting like a creepy stalker.

Would you continue to give him advice?
 
Fedorgasm said:
What if you had this friend that was 42 and obsessed with this girl at the deli who's only 19.

You keep giving him advice but he doesn't listen to any of it and just keeps acting like a creepy stalker.

Would you continue to give him advice?
I found out she is 20. She is always smiling at me and makes direct eye contact and holds it. I think she might actually like me.

I would give up on advising the coworker.
 
I would give him one last advice. Your an idiot you cant help it your just really really stupid. The best chance you got in life is to listen to people who arent as stupid as you. Its way more likely you will not change and just do things and regret just a cycle of tard probably destined to end up hoemeless and thats ok someone has to be.
 
I think your advice is like white noise to him. He enjoys talking about shit to you but he is going to do what he wants
 
Absolute waste of time. People like him just can't process rational advice. Short term thinking is all they're capable of.
 
Keep giving him advice but end of each sentence call him dumbass
 
You advised him because he asked or because you are a self appointed advisor?
 
