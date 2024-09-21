Would you give up giving advice to this person?

Back around 2011, my co worker received $35k in wormans comp. We advised him to buy a house with the money. Back then, you could buy a house for $65k with a sub 4% interest rate.



Instead, he bought 2 cars. One for him and another for his wife. We advised him if he was going to buy a car, to buy a Toyota. He bought 2 GM cars. Those cars started giving issues well under 100k miles. Spent a ton of money fixing them.



He finally used his VA loan to buy a home last year. We told him to buy within his means. He bought a house for $400k.. fucking 60 miles away from work.



His car finally takes a shit, repair cost is well over what the car is worth. So we told him to buy a USED Toyota Corolla or something. He buys a brand new Chevy Malibu.



Well, today, he was literally crying at work. He's one month behind his mortgage and one month behind his car payment and owes a shit ton of money into credit cards and PayDay loans. 5 hours after we watched him shed tears, he told us he was flying to Texas to go to some kind of fair.



At this point, we ran out of sympathy.