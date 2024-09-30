I don't need a car, but I will feel like less of a man without one

My daughter is almost old enough to drive, so I'm thinking of giving her my car.



Then I thought I would buy a new one for myself, but I started looking at how little I drive and I can't justify the expense.



Since I started working from home I don't leave the house during the work day, and after work my wife's usually home so I can just take her car if I need to go somewhere.



Plus my son has his own car, so if I got a new one then I'd have 4 cars at my house, and my garage is already full with a trailer and motorcycles, so parking may be a hassle.



So I have no reason to buy myself a car, and if I did, it would probably just sit there most of the time collecting dust... yet I have this weird anxiety about going carless. Like I'm going to feel like less of a man or something.



A man should own a vehicle, shouldn't he?