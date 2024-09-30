I don't need a car, but I will feel like less of a man without one

My daughter is almost old enough to drive, so I'm thinking of giving her my car.

Then I thought I would buy a new one for myself, but I started looking at how little I drive and I can't justify the expense.

Since I started working from home I don't leave the house during the work day, and after work my wife's usually home so I can just take her car if I need to go somewhere.

Plus my son has his own car, so if I got a new one then I'd have 4 cars at my house, and my garage is already full with a trailer and motorcycles, so parking may be a hassle.

So I have no reason to buy myself a car, and if I did, it would probably just sit there most of the time collecting dust... yet I have this weird anxiety about going carless. Like I'm going to feel like less of a man or something.

A man should own a vehicle, shouldn't he?
 
Couldn't imagine someone not having some sort of vehicle as an adult. Doesn't have to be a man. Your situation is a bit different, for sure, but I still would want a vehicle even in that situation. Just love the idea of being able to leave whenever the mood strikes.
 
When I lived in Minneapolis I didn't own a car for like 5 years. I worked 2 miles from home, I could go out my door and two blocks over and I was on the Greenway bike paths and could get all the way to work without crossing a street. Probably took me 10 minutes to ride to work. I had saddle bags on the bike so could just ride up to the store to shop that was maybe a mile away at most. If I needed to go further or the weather was bad I could hop the bus.

But I live in a rural area now and I'm like 3 miles from a store and there are no good bike paths. Shopping in the winter would be near impossible here.
 
Only put 4700 miles (7500Km) on my pick up truck last year.

I walk to work most of the time (15-20misn walk)
And drink too much outside of work to take my car often.

Won't ever live without a car thought.
Just thinking about doing groceries and take the bus... urgh.
 
Better to have and not need than to need and not have.
 
Only put 4700 miles (7500Km) on my pick up truck last year.

I walk to work most of the time (15-20misn walk)
And drink too much outside of work to take my car often.

Won't ever live without a car thought.
Just thinking about doing groceries and take the bus... urgh.
I would probably at least keep a beater car in case I wanted to go somewhere more than 5 miles from my house.
 
You’re the man of the house. Everything belongs to you regardless.
 
I have 3 lol, if anything it's time to get rid of one.

So I do have the freedom to go anywhere. I can take my wife's car and if she's not home I can take a motorcycle, except in winter.

Just feels like the insurance, maintenance, registration, and parking aren't worth it. It's just a psychological thing.
 
I remember a guy in his 40s using a moped to get around town because he lost his licence to drunk driving. I did look down on him not for drunk driving but for driving a moped.
 
I really wanna get one but GOD parking in the city is such a huge motherfucking pain in the arseholes
 
On the contrary, you're on the path to finally becoming a man.

65697830_2259883804108564_4565546219853578240_n.jpg
 
"I'd feel like less of a man" isn't a great reason to spend several grand you could better spend elsewhere. Get over it.

11f94d73-3d88-4027-88a4-d7d659c0cc3f_text.gif


I think you should try living as "just" a 3 car, 2+ motorcylce household for a while and see how managable it is. If it's a pain point, then buy a car. If it's not, don't.
 
