Would you do the same in this picture?

i got a gun pulled on me once for being a dick on the road with my daughter in the car



guy was a dick but i dicked him back.



the guy got out of his car on the highway, i saw him reach and i freaked out, put my car into reverse, caused an accident with the guy behind me.

My brain was going super fast and i reversed to create space and run the guy over.



I guess the guy realised he was also vulnerable, put his gun back in his banana pouch and sped away.



since that time i never get mad or taunt people on the road. you never know