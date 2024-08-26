Would you do the same in this picture?

i got a gun pulled on me once for being a dick on the road with my daughter in the car
guy was a dick but i dicked him back.
the guy got out of his car on the highway, i saw him reach and i freaked out, put my car into reverse, caused an accident with the guy behind me.
My brain was going super fast and i reversed to create space and run the guy over.
I guess the guy realised he was also vulnerable, put his gun back in his banana pouch and sped away.
since that time i never get mad or taunt people on the road. you never know