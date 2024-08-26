Would you do the same in this picture?

IviDiBh.jpeg
 
Life is too short to pick a fight over one lenght of a car...
 
Probably. Not worth getting upset over.
 
Drive a beater and you don't ever have to let anyone in.

 
i got a gun pulled on me once for being a dick on the road with my daughter in the car

guy was a dick but i dicked him back.

the guy got out of his car on the highway, i saw him reach and i freaked out, put my car into reverse, caused an accident with the guy behind me.
My brain was going super fast and i reversed to create space and run the guy over.

I guess the guy realised he was also vulnerable, put his gun back in his banana pouch and sped away.

since that time i never get mad or taunt people on the road. you never know
 
