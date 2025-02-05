  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Do you think it's okay to publish this picture on the front page of one of the world's most famous sports magazines?

Couldn't they find another picture from that Nikon or Canon camera that took 15 to 20 almost exactly the same pictures of the same situation?

Doesn't the media have a responsibility not to publish less flattering images of human beings in a sports situation like this.

Are there more than me who can guess what is hiding under the helmet?

91DkmNl.jpeg
 
I really dont see a problem with this picture, unless im missing something
 
Start by looking from the mouth upwards. The shape of his lips at that particular millisecond makes him resemble what they chant at Spanish La Liga matches against black players.

Really bad execution by sports illustrated.
 
I watch fights.

Sometimes you cant look model beautiful when you are doing shit.

He's too busy there to give a fuck. Probably no one other than you does.

01.07.23Gervonta-Davis-vs-Hector-Luis-Garcia-01.07.23_01_07_2023_Fight-4.jpg
 
Should have been Texas and Arch on that cover :(
 
Det är alltså flera på mitt arbete som fick samma tanke.

A picture with a fist in the face is not the same thing.
 
I think like a photographer. In an image assignment in different scenarios, it is important to choose carefully under the magnifying glass. For a class picture of students, you choose the picture with the fewest students closing their eyes. Then it makes up for it if many others make weird faces as the first priority is to get most people with open eyes.

In this sporting moment, I would rather have chosen picture 20 instead of picture 9 when multi exposure.
 
I agree, they should never put pictures of ohio st or notre dame on magazine covers or anywhere else

Go Blue
 
What are you thinking?

To begin with. I read your posts in the war room and I agree with a lot of what you say. And now, as I said, it is not a thought that is isolated to myself, when several at my work here in the morning had the same thought.

Isn't it okay to discuss something that can add to the already polarized society we already have in the western world? With the tone we already have with boat refugees coming from West Africa to Europe, pictures like this don't help.
 
My first thought when I saw that picture was:
"Oh it's about football? Boring."
I had no idea what the hell you were talking about but now you're talking about race so I can guess what you're insinuating.

If you see a guy playing sports and think racist thoughts, I don't think the picture is the problem.
 
This seems low-key racist on TS part. Acting coy like this is gay as hell too. Man the f up and be racist if you are.
 
