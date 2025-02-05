Do you think it's okay to publish this picture on the front page of one of the world's most famous sports magazines?

pugilistico said: What are you insinuating? You should come out and say it. Click to expand...

What are you thinking?To begin with. I read your posts in the war room and I agree with a lot of what you say. And now, as I said, it is not a thought that is isolated to myself, when several at my work here in the morning had the same thought.Isn't it okay to discuss something that can add to the already polarized society we already have in the western world? With the tone we already have with boat refugees coming from West Africa to Europe, pictures like this don't help.