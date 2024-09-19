Worst casting choices in a movie

Keanu Reeves in Dracula. Oldman was magnificent as Dracula, but Keanu’s bad acting drug the movie down.



Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luther in BvS and Jared Leto as the Joker in Suicide Squad. I’m having a hard time figuring out who was worse. They’re equally horrible.



Tom Cruise as Jack Reacher. Alan Ritchson is the perfect choice. He’s big and imposing like the actual character is supposed to be, not some 5’7 pretty boy manlet.



Daniel Day-Lewis as Bill "The Butcher" in Gangs of New York. Great actor but he’s performance in this movie was comical and did not properly portray the real person.



Brad Pitt as Achilles in Troy. Great movie. It’s actually one of my favorites, but Brad Pitt was miscast. He’s portrayal of Achilles was cringy. This failure is comprehensive, so it's probably attributable to the producers, script and direction.