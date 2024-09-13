Work out times too long

I'm smaller and weaker than you TS but when I've been focused on powerlifting doing 5x5 and variations, I got to the point of needing to rest about 5 minutes between sets, with squats being particularly brutal. So the workout would take about 2.5 hours. I definitely could have gotten stronger had I continued to train like that, but that's the point I decided the juice wasn't worth the squeeze because it was compromising my other training and was too much of a time suck, both workouts and recovery time between workouts. I added back cardio and grappling and went down to two barbell sessions/week with sets of 5 or 3 reps and 2-3 min rest between sets. I'm not as strong as I used to be, but now I finish my strength workouts in less than an hour and I'm still "strong enough" for combat sports with decent cardio. And instead of sitting between sets, I now walk around so I get some low intensity cardio during rest breaks.