Work out times too long

So my issue as I've got into heavier lifts is that it takes that much longer.

My deadlift set up is warming up with 50%x8, 65%x6, 80%x4 then 100% of my first set x a few before my first set. Then it's, for example today in my progression:

55% 1rm x 5
62.5% x 5
67.5% x 10 for 3 sets.

Then the same for military press and that's like two exercises that's taken me 2hrs at least. My cardio is good, recovery is good, I'm waiting until my HR is back to normal ish, maybe 5min breaks max. Deadlift 1RM is 297kg.

It's kinda killing me that I can't get other stuff in. It takes 3hrs to feel like I've done everything I need to. Can anyone relate or have a comment?

Is this just something I have to accept?
 
I literally lift almost every day because of this. One main lift and a few assistance lifts. A deadlift or squat session will average 30-45 minutes at least.
 
I don't lift anywhere near your deadlift max so maybe things are different for me. I also don't have a heart rate monitor and have never learned about benefits of waiting until my heart rate is back to normal to do another set.

I typically don't really rest between warm up sets other than the time it takes to add weight. On my working sets the app I track in has a timer, but I don't use it as an indicator for rest time. I just pace around until my breathing returns to normal and I feel ready. This usually takes about two minutes.

Average day on my current program calls for two bench sessions separated by a squat session. Each of the three takes me 30-40 minutes to complete. Then I'll hit a handful of accessories and be done in a total time of a little over two hours.
 
Are you sure your cardio and recovery is good? What's your baseline HR and how long does it take to reach after a set?
You warm-up seems excessive unless I'm misunderstanding. You should be able to go 60kg, 100kg, 140kg in under 5 minutes and then onto the work sets. 3 minutes rest between each of the working sets and you're done deadlifts in roughly 40 minutes.

My workouts are typically in the 90 minute range and I think I'm slow.
 
I'm smaller and weaker than you TS but when I've been focused on powerlifting doing 5x5 and variations, I got to the point of needing to rest about 5 minutes between sets, with squats being particularly brutal. So the workout would take about 2.5 hours. I definitely could have gotten stronger had I continued to train like that, but that's the point I decided the juice wasn't worth the squeeze because it was compromising my other training and was too much of a time suck, both workouts and recovery time between workouts. I added back cardio and grappling and went down to two barbell sessions/week with sets of 5 or 3 reps and 2-3 min rest between sets. I'm not as strong as I used to be, but now I finish my strength workouts in less than an hour and I'm still "strong enough" for combat sports with decent cardio. And instead of sitting between sets, I now walk around so I get some low intensity cardio during rest breaks.
 
No pics of the chiseled Bis Tris or Glutes?
Im outta here lol
 
I mean if you can deadlift 650 lbs, I'm not sure what any of us can offer you. I don't need to tell you deadlifting can be very taxing. The only answer is to reduce your military presses and keep your intensity with deadlifting
 
@Oblivion ikr. I just don't have the 2hrs on Mon, Tue, Thur, Fri anymore. And I'm fitting in cardio high intensity which kills a day near enough at the moment. Two heavy sessions of squat push pull, or deadlift press pull up and a vanity isolation exercises session are all I can really manage.

@Poon Goon yeah the idea is that ones absolute best is available for the main lifts of the session. What you want most progress on you train in peak performance. That means you get the best motor neurone recruitment in that movement at that rep range and weight. I superset my accessories and have only short rests for that. it's annoying I can't be doing split squats, leg press, ham curls, ankle mobility etc etc. I only train back specifically like once, 3 sets a week beyond deadlifts.

@vision1 my RHR is in the 40s, am training HIIT twice a week on my rogue echo V3 bike
I think you're right about the warm ups. But I'm old 😂, but I agree it's excessive. I'll get more business and see if that helps.

@ChickenBrother that's kinda the problem. Have to fit in all the zone 2 cardio, 2 HIIT sessions, fencing practice, 2-3 lifting sessions, job, family, friends .pffffff I feel ya. I'm 45 but still getting stronger and want to see how far I can get but have to balance with everything. Primarily with football (off season now), I'm coming to the end of that and have to work pretty hard to stay relevant.

@Thepaintbucket that is a negatory space marine, max force production from feet to hands is a non negotiable component of manliness!
 
