Work out times too long

Sgt Sprinkles
@Gold
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2012
- Messages
- 22,476
- Reaction score
- 11,079
So my issue as I've got into heavier lifts is that it takes that much longer.
My deadlift set up is warming up with 50%x8, 65%x6, 80%x4 then 100% of my first set x a few before my first set. Then it's, for example today in my progression:
55% 1rm x 5
62.5% x 5
67.5% x 10 for 3 sets.
Then the same for military press and that's like two exercises that's taken me 2hrs at least. My cardio is good, recovery is good, I'm waiting until my HR is back to normal ish, maybe 5min breaks max. Deadlift 1RM is 297kg.
It's kinda killing me that I can't get other stuff in. It takes 3hrs to feel like I've done everything I need to. Can anyone relate or have a comment?
Is this just something I have to accept?
