Social Work friend ended it

Hey guys, hey.

I've been really busy with the side business and all that, things are going well. I actually finalized the largest client I've ever had today.

I was sitting on the couch watching TV and a colleague at the prison told me one of my closest friends there committed suicide.

Devastating.

Law Enforcement and specifically corrections has a very high suicide rate and this guy was so funny. I spent many a hours chatting with him over my decade there and he would always ask about my hustles.

Suicide is such a permanent solution and it leaves all those around you in the wake of that pain. I don't get it even though I've wanted to end it before. I have demons too.

I just wanted to say I love you guys and cherish every moment.
 
Sorry for your loss.
Thank you bud. It's funny...I never really liked a lot of people at that job but him and I always laughed and talked. I ran the recreation yard for 2 years and his post was right next to it. We would spend hours outside talking and telling stories. That never ended up until last week. Such a shame.
 
Damn! R.I.P. to the bro
One of the greats! I always told him he should have been in comedy. He had this one story when he delivered pizzas and Bill Clinton was in the area. He went to meet him instead of delivering the pizza. He ate the pizza while he talked to Bill. He told a story better than anyone.
 
