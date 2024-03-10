Hey guys, hey.



I've been really busy with the side business and all that, things are going well. I actually finalized the largest client I've ever had today.



I was sitting on the couch watching TV and a colleague at the prison told me one of my closest friends there committed suicide.



Devastating.



Law Enforcement and specifically corrections has a very high suicide rate and this guy was so funny. I spent many a hours chatting with him over my decade there and he would always ask about my hustles.



Suicide is such a permanent solution and it leaves all those around you in the wake of that pain. I don't get it even though I've wanted to end it before. I have demons too.



I just wanted to say I love you guys and cherish every moment.