I'm assuming Woodley is just jealous that they are darker skinned than him and were literally born and raised in Africa... Woodley's whole schtick is "I'm the worst treated champ, simply because of the color of my skin!" Then in the press conference for the Colby fight he comes in dressed like a doofus and just repeated "black lives matter" over and over.



I assume since Dana and the UFC really like Izzy and Usman, Woodley is jealous and it doesn't fit his "worst treated champ because of the color of my skin" bull shit he was spewing.