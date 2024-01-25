Crime Women gets 100 hour of community service for stabbing her date 100 times..

T

tastaylvr

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Jan 3, 2017
Messages
3,967
Reaction score
3,781
A California woman who stabbed a man she was dating 100 times and killed him, before turning the knife on herself and her dog, has been handed 100 hours of community service.

Bryn Spejcher, 33, was given the astonishingly low sentence following psychiatrists' ruling that the tragedy was '100 percent' caused by cannabis-induced psychosis, which she suffered after taking two hits of the victim's bong.

The judge ruled that Spejcher 'experienced a psychotic break from reality' and 'had no control over her actions' when she killed Chad O'Melia, then 26, on Memorial Day weekend 2018.

She will spend the 100 hours educating others on marijuana-induced psychosis and two years on probation - but has promised to spend the rest of her life debunking the myth that cannabis is harmless.

O'Melia's family cried when the sentence was read out at Ventura Superior Court, with the victim's father warning it gave 'everyone who smokes marijuana in this state a license to kill’.

What the fuck is going on here? This might be the worst sentencing I have ever seen in my life. One hour of community service for every stab??

www.dailymail.co.uk

Killer who stabbed lover 100x handed 100 hours of community service

Bryn Spejcher, from Thousand Oaks, California, was given an astonishingly low sentence after doctors ruled the tragedy was '100 percent' caused by cannabis-induced psychosis.
www.dailymail.co.uk www.dailymail.co.uk
 
Is that like a paradoxical reaction or are weed induced freakouts common? Never heard of something like that
 
ColemanwastheGOAT said:
Is that like a paradoxical reaction or are weed induced freakouts common? Never heard of something like that
Click to expand...

There is a risk of psychosis with any of these drugs if you have a predisposition to it however this seems like bs.

She had two bong hits then just stabbed this guy over a 100 times. I don’t see why she isn’t locked up for life regardless.

How are they going to control her weed intake in the future?
 
tastaylvr said:
There is a risk of psychosis with any of these drugs if you have a predisposition to it however this seems like bs.

She had two bong hits then just stabbed this guy over a 100 times. I don’t see why she isn’t locked up for life regardless.

How are they going to control her weed intake in the future?
Click to expand...

Reminds me of that movie Side Effects.
 
tastaylvr said:
There is a risk of psychosis with any of these drugs if you have a predisposition to it however this seems like bs.

She had two bong hits then just stabbed this guy over a 100 times. I don’t see why she isn’t locked up for life regardless.

How are they going to control her weed intake in the future?
Click to expand...
i think its a one off. if you smoke weed again ever you do time for it in her case.
 
terrapin said:
honestly the pot they make today so so freaking strong that it could easily make someone lose their mind temporarily. you would have to be crazy to think that it wont mess some people up massively.
Click to expand...
Nah you’d be crazy to think it’d make someone want to murder. I mean maybe a. 1/1,000,000,000 chance
 
terrapin said:
honestly the pot they make today so so freaking strong that it could easily make someone lose their mind temporarily. you would have to be crazy to think that it wont mess some people up massively.
Click to expand...

Isn't the strong weed only in oils though?

How strong can actual bud be?

especially if you only smoke two bowels
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Faculty member fatally shot in University of North Carolina building
Replies
0
Views
226
LeonardoBjj
LeonardoBjj

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,050
Messages
54,971,104
Members
174,534
Latest member
Trainedobserver

Share this page

Back
Top