A California woman who stabbed a man she was dating 100 times and killed him, before turning the knife on herself and her dog, has been handed 100 hours of community service.
Bryn Spejcher, 33, was given the astonishingly low sentence following psychiatrists' ruling that the tragedy was '100 percent' caused by cannabis-induced psychosis, which she suffered after taking two hits of the victim's bong.
The judge ruled that Spejcher 'experienced a psychotic break from reality' and 'had no control over her actions' when she killed Chad O'Melia, then 26, on Memorial Day weekend 2018.
She will spend the 100 hours educating others on marijuana-induced psychosis and two years on probation - but has promised to spend the rest of her life debunking the myth that cannabis is harmless.
O'Melia's family cried when the sentence was read out at Ventura Superior Court, with the victim's father warning it gave 'everyone who smokes marijuana in this state a license to kill’.
What the fuck is going on here? This might be the worst sentencing I have ever seen in my life. One hour of community service for every stab??
Bryn Spejcher, 33, was given the astonishingly low sentence following psychiatrists' ruling that the tragedy was '100 percent' caused by cannabis-induced psychosis, which she suffered after taking two hits of the victim's bong.
The judge ruled that Spejcher 'experienced a psychotic break from reality' and 'had no control over her actions' when she killed Chad O'Melia, then 26, on Memorial Day weekend 2018.
She will spend the 100 hours educating others on marijuana-induced psychosis and two years on probation - but has promised to spend the rest of her life debunking the myth that cannabis is harmless.
O'Melia's family cried when the sentence was read out at Ventura Superior Court, with the victim's father warning it gave 'everyone who smokes marijuana in this state a license to kill’.
What the fuck is going on here? This might be the worst sentencing I have ever seen in my life. One hour of community service for every stab??
Killer who stabbed lover 100x handed 100 hours of community service
Bryn Spejcher, from Thousand Oaks, California, was given an astonishingly low sentence after doctors ruled the tragedy was '100 percent' caused by cannabis-induced psychosis.
www.dailymail.co.uk