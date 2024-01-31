Crime Woman Clings to Dog Thief's Car

Some fat black lady stole some woman's French Bulldog and drove away in her car. The dog owner hung on to the hood of the car for blocks as it was getting away. Crazy scene.

There were 3 females - all fat and African-American in the car.

So basically 3 Precious's stole some white woman's dog and the white lady held onto the getaway car as it drove away, but eventually she fell off.

Anybody who steals someone's dog is a filthy piece of shit in my opinion. If anyone did that to my dog, I would do everything in my power to physically maim them.

 
Jballer said:
Thanks for pointing out they’re fat. That really brings a new wrinkle to this story.
I would say a description of them to try and find them would be needed.

Oh that's right the "correct" description leaves out their physical description as its not know how they identify.
 
oldshadow said:
I would say a description of them to try and find them would be needed.

Oh that's right the "correct" description leaves out their physical description as its not know how they identify.
Did TS start this thread under the assumption we’d be going out looking for them? Ir just seemed like a random thing to throw in the OP.
 
Jballer said:
Thanks for pointing out they’re fat. That really brings a new wrinkle to this story.
Funny how you're upset because you think that's an unnecessary detail, yet that's the only detail you focused on in your reply to this dog theft story

<36>

Now you're going to derail the thread to cry more about TS mentioning they're fat <45> <45>
 
Horse Style said:
At least one of those two soft goofs is gonna focus on TS pointing out the criminals were African-American and/or throw in a good ol' whataboutism.
100 percent.

blah blah blah, why is r@ce important!??! this woman was obviously priviledged, she had an expensive dog blah blah blah
 
