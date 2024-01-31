Hog-train
Some fat black lady stole some woman's French Bulldog and drove away in her car. The dog owner hung on to the hood of the car for blocks as it was getting away. Crazy scene.
There were 3 females - all fat and African-American in the car.
So basically 3 Precious's stole some white woman's dog and the white lady held onto the getaway car as it drove away, but eventually she fell off.
Anybody who steals someone's dog is a filthy piece of shit in my opinion. If anyone did that to my dog, I would do everything in my power to physically maim them.
