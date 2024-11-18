  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

WMMA fighters deserve their own promotion. The women get overshadowed, will the UFC create an all female promotion how would you feel about this?

Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Aug 21, 2022
Messages
666
Reaction score
1,233
There have been some great women fights sho why not have a all female organisation? Or all female cards and keep the UFC the male organisation?
 
Leon Edwards said:
There have been some great women fights sho why not have a all female organisation? Or all female cards and keep the UFC the male organisation?
There is one, it's called Invicta

People bitch about not having women in the UFC 12 years ago, and the UFC added the women's division. Now 12 years later you want to bring back MMA gender segregation...
 
WMMA hate disguised as feigned concern is lame, and been done to death.
 
Doesn't bother me either way but no, the women get far more attention by being mixed in with the male UFC fighters. An all women league would become pretty much invisible to most fans.
 
Dave Poodle said:
Doesn't bother me either way but no, the women get far more attention by being mixed in with the male UFC fighters. An all women league would become pretty much invisible to most fans.
The fights will speak for themselves, there have been some great fights WUFC
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
There is one, it's called Invicta

People bitch about not having women in the UFC 12 years ago, and the UFC added the women's division. Now 12 years later you want to bring back MMA gender segregation...
It would be great to have women only cards could build some great stars.
 
Leon Edwards said:
There have been some great women fights sho why not have a all female organisation? Or all female cards and keep the UFC the male organisation?
There have indeed been some great female fights, but mostly they are mediocre to garbage, in my unpopular opinion. As another answerer said, Invicta is a well-established all WMMA promotion that's been around for almost 15 years. The UFC gets some of its WMMA fighters from there.

Keep the UFC an all-male org? Ain't never gonna happen. Apparently enough people like the WMMA inclusion in the UFC so that it's there to stay. And Dana White is in love with it, so like Power Slap, when Dana is determined to promote something, there is no changing his mind.
 
How many threads of yours need to get deleted for you to realize this just isn't your thing?
 
