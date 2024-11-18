WMMA fighters deserve their own promotion. The women get overshadowed, will the UFC create an all female promotion how would you feel about this?

Leon Edwards
There have been some great women fights sho why not have a all female organisation? Or all female cards and keep the UFC the male organisation?
There is one, it's called Invicta
The fights will speak for themselves, there have been some great fights WUFCDoesn't bother me either way but no, the women get far more attention by being mixed in with the male UFC fighters. An all women league would become pretty much invisible to most fans.
It would be great to have women only cards could build some great stars.
People bitch about not having women in the UFC 12 years ago, and the UFC added the women's division. Now 12 years later you want to bring back MMA gender segregation...
There have indeed been some great female fights, but mostly they are mediocre to garbage, in my unpopular opinion. As another answerer said, Invicta is a well-established all WMMA promotion that's been around for almost 15 years. The UFC gets some of its WMMA fighters from there.