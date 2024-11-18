WMMA fighters deserve their own promotion. The women get overshadowed, will the UFC create an all female promotion how would you feel about this?

Leon Edwards said: There have been some great women fights sho why not have a all female organisation? Or all female cards and keep the UFC the male organisation? Click to expand...

There have indeed been some great female fights, but mostly they are mediocre to garbage, in my unpopular opinion. As another answerer said, Invicta is a well-established all WMMA promotion that's been around for almost 15 years. The UFC gets some of its WMMA fighters from there.Keep the UFC an all-male org? Ain't never gonna happen. Apparently enough people like the WMMA inclusion in the UFC so that it's there to stay. And Dana White is in love with it, so like Power Slap, when Dana is determined to promote something, there is no changing his mind.