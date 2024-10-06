Win like Bautista or lose like Roundtree?

So you’re an up and coming fighter and see a title shot in 3 possibly 4 fights. Do you:

1) lay it out on the line, eat fire and give fire but go out on your shield? Risking possible long term injury but securing a $50k fight bonus and legions of fans on sherdog?

2) or do you use your obvious wrestling advantage and hold your opponent on the cage and secure the safe win and preserve your title aspirations? Live to fight another day?
 
You could argue that Bautista took a huge risk in employing that wrestling game plan, both in terms of in the cage (because implementing a wrestling game against maybe the best TDD of all time is not easy and could/should have lost him the fight) and with the organization (the people signing his pay and booking the fights will assuredly be disappointed in that performance).
 
I you have the toolset to beat your opponent, why not utilize it?

The notion that you've got to be entertaining while winning is a lame one. Just win the fucking fight. That's what fighting is actually about.
 
this should cut bautista. the ufc should get rid of all fighters who are afraid to fight
They should cut Merab and Val too. This point hugging stalling bs has to stop, it's disgusting and not fighting at all. How the hell do you get rewarded for anti fighting in a FIGHT is beyond me. It's like allowing an NBA player to hold the ball for 4 qrters and hand the team the win if the did this, it's ridiculous and should actually get points taken.
 
The notion that you've got to be entertaining while winning is a lame one. Just win the fucking fight. That's what fighting is actually about.
If you don't care about building a fanbase to leverage for higher pay and bigger fights, sure.
 
