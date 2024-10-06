Win like Bautista or lose like Roundtree?

ArtardFiesta said: this should cut bautista. the ufc should get rid of all fighters who are afraid to fight Click to expand...

They should cut Merab and Val too. This point hugging stalling bs has to stop, it's disgusting and not fighting at all. How the hell do you get rewarded for anti fighting in a FIGHT is beyond me. It's like allowing an NBA player to hold the ball for 4 qrters and hand the team the win if the did this, it's ridiculous and should actually get points taken.