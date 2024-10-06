Win like Bautista or lose like Roundtree?

jansta
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 12, 2004
- Messages
- 985
- Reaction score
- 91
So you’re an up and coming fighter and see a title shot in 3 possibly 4 fights. Do you:
1) lay it out on the line, eat fire and give fire but go out on your shield? Risking possible long term injury but securing a $50k fight bonus and legions of fans on sherdog?
2) or do you use your obvious wrestling advantage and hold your opponent on the cage and secure the safe win and preserve your title aspirations? Live to fight another day?
1) lay it out on the line, eat fire and give fire but go out on your shield? Risking possible long term injury but securing a $50k fight bonus and legions of fans on sherdog?
2) or do you use your obvious wrestling advantage and hold your opponent on the cage and secure the safe win and preserve your title aspirations? Live to fight another day?