William Zepeda vs Shakur Stevenson compubox comparison

This is without the Zepeda-Farmer stats updated, I believe.



William Zepeda is 1st in average punches landed and thrown per round. (31.9/96.5)

Avg jabs landed and thrown per round hes 3rd and 1st. (8.1/39.4)

Avg power punches landed and thrown hes 2nd and 4th. (23.8/57.1)



Shakur Stevenson is 1st in opponents landing the fewest punches per round. (5.3)

Shakur is 2nd in opponents fewest landed power punches per round. (4.0)

Doing the math, that means his opponents are landing an average of 1.3 jabs per round.

Shakur is 1st in opponents landing the lowest total connect percentage. (13.7%).

Shakur is 1st in opponents landing the lowest power punch connect percentage. (16.9%)

Also note that Shakur is also 4th in power punch connect percentage. (46.8).

So when he does throw, he tends to land.



This fight is a good fight.

You have the highest volume of offense in the sport right now, coming at the least hittable guy.

One guy throws and lands more than anybody. One guy is hardly hit.

Relentless offense vs a stagnant defense.



Really hope this one happens next.



Shakur regularly stinks the joint out and that's what his gameplan is going to have to be in this one.

But Zepeda might be the perfect foil to Shakur. When someone's throwing relentless volleys at you, you're not gonna block them all.

How will he react to that adversity?