Will UFC renew their horrible contract with ESPN?

The worst day in UFC history is when they signed a 7 year deal with ESPN where, to see the fights, UFC fans suddenly had to subscribe to ESPN+ on top of paying for the PPV.
ESPN+ was cheap at the time, I think only 5 bucks a month, but I rejected this deal on principle and swore to never order another PPV as long as this deal was in place.
Well it's been 6 years now, so they are probably deciding whether or not to renew.
I'm begging Dana and his lizard overlords to not renew this deal. Or at least remove the requirement of the ESPN+ subscription.
Until then, I will continue to vote with my wallet and encourage others to do the same.
