Will UFC renew their horrible contract with ESPN?

UFC CEO Dana White on 'Misconceptions' About His Friend Donald Trump, ESPN Renewal Talks, New Roku Docuseries and More

“I love being with ESPN right now. I like the working relationship that we have with them, but you never know,” White said. “We’ll see how this thing plays out as we get into negotiations.”White said, “I’ve had my battles with [ESPN] over the last however many years we’ve been in business together and I think because of that, the relationship has gotten incredibly stronger.” He explained, “It was our first run with ESPN getting together, you know, two massive machines coming together and the thing that’s different about us than the other sports that they have is every we do everything in-house. I do my own production. You know, when you do a deal with ESPN, Fox and some of these other networks, they come in and do all the production… We’ve run into some roadblocks. We butt heads a little bit here and there [but] I feel like I’ve been through all of that with ESPN now and we are in a incredible place. We work very well together.”Interesting.. this article is dated this month