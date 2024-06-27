  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Will UFC renew their horrible contract with ESPN?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,836
Reaction score
37,715
The worst day in UFC history is when they signed a 7 year deal with ESPN where, to see the fights, UFC fans suddenly had to subscribe to ESPN+ on top of paying for the PPV.

ESPN+ was cheap at the time, I think only 5 bucks a month, but I rejected this deal on principle and swore to never order another PPV as long as this deal was in place.

Well it's been 6 years now, so they are probably deciding whether or not to renew.

I'm begging Dana and his lizard overlords to not renew this deal. Or at least remove the requirement of the ESPN+ subscription.

Until then, I will continue to vote with my wallet and encourage others to do the same.
 
I don't know let me call Dana

images


he just said to mind your own business goof
 
Fedorgasm said:
The worst day in UFC history is when they signed a 7 year deal with ESPN where, to see the fights, UFC fans suddenly had to subscribe to ESPN+ on top of paying for the PPV.

ESPN+ was cheap at the time, I think only 5 bucks a month, but I rejected this deal on principle and swore to never order another PPV as long as this deal was in place.

Well it's been 6 years now, so they are probably deciding whether or not to renew.

I'm begging Dana and his lizard overlords to not renew this deal. Or at least remove the requirement of the ESPN+ subscription.

Until then, I will continue to vote with my wallet and encourage others to do the same.
Click to expand...

On a serious note this article says that they might move to netflix like WWE (RAW) did.

awfulannouncing.com

Do UFC media rights negotiations tell us the future of ESPN+?

As ESPN shifts focus to DTC service and Venu Sports, is ESPN+ the odd platform out? The UFC media rights negotations might tell us.
awfulannouncing.com awfulannouncing.com
 
variety.com

UFC CEO Dana White on ‘Misconceptions’ About His Friend Donald Trump, ESPN Renewal Talks, New Roku Docuseries and More

UFC CEO Dana White talks about Roku docuseries "Fight Inc.,” his friend Donald Trump, negotiations with ESPN on a deal renewal and more.
variety.com variety.com

“I love being with ESPN right now. I like the working relationship that we have with them, but you never know,” White said. “We’ll see how this thing plays out as we get into negotiations.”

White said, “I’ve had my battles with [ESPN] over the last however many years we’ve been in business together and I think because of that, the relationship has gotten incredibly stronger.” He explained, “It was our first run with ESPN getting together, you know, two massive machines coming together and the thing that’s different about us than the other sports that they have is every we do everything in-house. I do my own production. You know, when you do a deal with ESPN, Fox and some of these other networks, they come in and do all the production… We’ve run into some roadblocks. We butt heads a little bit here and there [but] I feel like I’ve been through all of that with ESPN now and we are in a incredible place. We work very well together.”

Interesting.. this article is dated this month
 
ESPN has the worst app possible for a multibillion dollar conglomerate. Stuttering, lagging mess (1GB download speeds, it isnt my ISP)
I've bought two PPVs since the deal to watch Poatan starch Strickland and Izzy, all the rest are watched at a bar or find their way in front of me through the ether.
With the price continually increasing up to a ridiculous $80 now, unless there is a super stacked card that I want to watch at home instead of at the bar for some reason, I'm not ordering them, so I'm looking at 1 PPV a year from me probably on average here on out.
AldoStillGoat said:
On a serious note this article says that they might move to netflix like WWE (RAW) did.

awfulannouncing.com

Do UFC media rights negotiations tell us the future of ESPN+?

As ESPN shifts focus to DTC service and Venu Sports, is ESPN+ the odd platform out? The UFC media rights negotations might tell us.
awfulannouncing.com awfulannouncing.com
Click to expand...
I would actually hope this happens. Netflix might be another evil conglomerate, but at least they have a working, high quality application. ESPN is going to have to shell out fat for the renegotiation and I feel Pittaro and Dana probably already butt heads hard.
 
svmr_db said:
We're all rich sherbros here and you're complaining about how much a year of ESPN+ costs? That's peanuts for guys like us.
Click to expand...
It's not the money. It's the principle.

It's like if you went to your favorite steakhouse and ordered your usual, and they said, oh that steak now comes with shit sauce for only 25 cents extra.

And you say, "can I get my steak without shit sauce on it?"

To which the waiter replies, "OMG it's only 25 cents! What are you, POOR?"
 
To be honest, most people here don't even pay for PPV's so not sure how serious of an answer you'll get

but in reality, expect the UFC to screw it's fans like it always does.
 
I renewed espn+ recently. It was over 100 bucks, not sure. I had to give it a long think because most of the FN's are dogshit now and I don't give a rats foot about whatever else is on there. I said I'll give it another year. FN's and UFC PPV's are the only MMA I watch at this point and I'd hate to abandon any of that because I've already pretty much dumped every other sport I used to follow. Modern sports have really gone down the shitter. They're all trying to appease some algorithm that doesn't work for fans. That bubbles got to burst soon enough, or maybe modern society is just so retarded now that it won't.
 
whocares said:
I renewed espn+ recently. It was over 100 bucks, not sure. I had to give it a long think because most of the FN's are dogshit now and I don't give a rats foot about whatever else is on there. I said I'll give it another year. FN's and UFC PPV's are the only MMA I watch at this point and I'd hate to abandon any of that because I've already pretty much dumped every other sport I used to follow. Modern sports have really gone down the shitter. They're all trying to appease some algorithm that doesn't work for fans. That bubbles got to burst soon enough, or maybe modern society is just so retarded now that it won't.
Click to expand...
The night is always darkest before the dawn, friend.
 
The question would be on Disneys end. ESPN plus is the worst performing thing in the whole company. The Disney deal guareenteed a payout equal to 500k PPVs when their typical PPVs do a lot worse. And they just pocket the extra money.

The question is would Disney want to continue that arrangement?
 
Is it bad for the UFC?? As long as ESPN pays they wont care.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,241,423
Messages
55,757,119
Members
174,921
Latest member
Oslewny

Share this page

Back
Top