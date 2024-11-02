When does the current UFC-ESPN deal end?

This question has personal significance for me. Not long about, I had a brain hiccup and signed to a 1 year subscription to ESPN+. (No Disney, no Hulu.) But then I realized the UFC could possibly leave ESPN when the present deal expires. That would be a DISASTER ( in First World context, of course), as the UFC is the one and only thing I watch on the app.



What's gonna happen guys? Will the UFC bail on ESPN, leaving me with 20s of wasted dollars? I'm so worried I'm posting during Fight Night!