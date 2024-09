pankrat said: Ramazan is close to elite status imo, if by elite we mean top10 caliber in UFC.

The Williams fight for him was 5 years ago, when he was pretty young.



I dont know if Magomedkerimov is retired or what, but he is another solid Russian talent at WW.

Magomedkerimov isn't retired, he was supposed to get a champs vs champs fight and then just didn't fight this season (I think it's smart to take a year off from the PFL schedule sometimes if you can afford to as it wrecks some guys careers.I think Ramazan would probably just about be top 10 in the UFC, but I don't think he's an example of welterweights outside the UFC being better than ones inside the UFC. Musaev is for sure the non UFC guy with the argument for being the best in the world.