Will Izzy be forced to fight Alex one last time?

BluntForceTrama

BluntForceTrama

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Feb 2, 2008
Messages
11,861
Reaction score
7,379
He's 35 (just turned) while Alex is 37 (just turned)

He got that win over Alex and immediately ducked in the tunnel of his own perception of how things look but we all know that wasn't the definitive end to their rivalry. Alex is still 3 to Izzy's 1 in terms of victories over each other.


He clearly doesn't want to fight Alex again and for good reason but he wrongfully called it a wrap. Im sure Alex wants that one back.

Alex is trucking along at 37 years of age like the freak that he is and doesn't appear to be slowing down. He seems to be gaining momentum.

Whats the call here.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Alex should NOT fight anokalev. He is unknown. Alex should move to HW/ fight Izzy/Gane/Jones
7 8 9
Replies
172
Views
5K
filthynumber1
filthynumber1
jackleeb
Alex Pereira: "Jiri rematch will be same outcome, he cannot evolve as much as me" (paraphrase)
Replies
14
Views
675
ElLunico
E
R
When all it's said and done, Alex & Izzy UFC careers will be pretty much equivalent
Replies
6
Views
105
HHJ
HHJ
AldoStillGoat
Media Israel Adesanya: 'My story with Alex Pereira is over', predicts Alex will win by TKO or KO, hopes he goes undefeated
2 3
Replies
52
Views
1K
MidgardSerpent
MidgardSerpent

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,059
Messages
56,301,725
Members
175,154
Latest member
Sechelariu

Share this page

Back
Top