Will Izzy be forced to fight Alex one last time?

He's 35 (just turned) while Alex is 37 (just turned)



He got that win over Alex and immediately ducked in the tunnel of his own perception of how things look but we all know that wasn't the definitive end to their rivalry. Alex is still 3 to Izzy's 1 in terms of victories over each other.





He clearly doesn't want to fight Alex again and for good reason but he wrongfully called it a wrap. Im sure Alex wants that one back.



Alex is trucking along at 37 years of age like the freak that he is and doesn't appear to be slowing down. He seems to be gaining momentum.



Whats the call here.