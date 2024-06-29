  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why we hate the media.

Before the debate -
2:00 - 3:10




After the debate -


For those who don't pay close attention to politics they rely on hacks like Morning Joe for reliable news & opinions, and they were absolutely shocked how Biden looked & sounded last night.

But its more shocking that they hacks don't think they won't be held accountable for their lies.... right?

Actually its not shocking at all, because they're not objective in their analysis even when they're honest about their political alignment. These 'talk show hosts' don't view their audience as being as customers, they're pleebs. And the talk show hosts are simple propagandists saying what they're told to say but have the freedom to choose how they say it.

"F you if you can't handle the truth, this is the best Joe Biden ever."

{<jordan}
Gotta admit, its impressive he could say that with so much passion without laughing.
 
