Before the debate -2:00 - 3:10After the debate -For those who don't pay close attention to politics they rely on hacks like Morning Joe for reliable news & opinions, and they were absolutely shocked how Biden looked & sounded last night.But its more shocking that they hacks don't think they won't be held accountable for their lies.... right?Actually its not shocking at all, because they're not objective in their analysis even when they're honest about their political alignment. These 'talk show hosts' don't view their audience as being as customers, they're pleebs. And the talk show hosts are simple propagandists saying what they're told to say but have the freedom to choose how they say it."F you if you can't handle the truth, this is the best Joe Biden ever."Gotta admit, its impressive he could say that with so much passion without laughing.