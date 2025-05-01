Social Democrats eyeing 2028 court the "manosphere"

Ambitious Democrats are increasingly jumping into a universe of podcasts and internet shows they once shunned: right-leaning ones geared toward men.

Why it matters: President Trump won the majority of male voters last November — and made huge gains among those under 30, a group Joe Biden had won in 2020. Now Democrats are scrambling to counter Trump's version of masculine appeal.

Trump made a point of going on popular shows that are part of the "manosphere" — including those hosted by Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Lex Fridman and Andrew Schulz.

Driving the news: Since November, several potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates have appeared on those shows, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Rep. Ro Khanna of California.

Buttigieg, sporting a new beard, joined the "FLAGRANT" podcast and its right-leaning comedian hosts for more than two hours. (Trump appeared on it last fall).
Earlier this month, Shapiro joined "The Men At Work Podcast," which describes itself as asking "thoughtful, dumb guy questions." Shapiro also has been making the rounds to talk about football and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
In January, Khanna was on the PBD podcast, which is hosted by right-wing commentator Patrick Bet-David and has a mix of politics and sports. Trump went on the podcast last fall.

Democrats are going on podcasts hoping it will help them bring men back to their party.

I don't know if this will work because for many years they were screaming things such as toxic masculinity and white male fragility. They are going to have to change their messaging and prove they are no longer hostile to men in which I don't see them doing.
 
I’m excited to hear why this is a bad thing from all of the people who gave the left shit for not stepping into these spaces during the last election cycle.
 
Can't blame them for trying, but we've already seen the inner turmoil this shit causes within their own party and supporters. Until they get on the same page, none of this will matter.

The Democrat party needs a divorce from the psycho progressive wing, for a move like this to actually gain traction. They eat more shit from their own for doing this.
 
Won’t move the needle one bit. They already control the media, along with several podcasts. Conservatives, mainly MAGA aligned ones, were deplatformed and wvwn foxnews rarely had the em on.

So conservatives created their own conservative media ecosystem out of necessity, not because it automatically appeals to men and youths.

Plus people like Tim waltz are lame and annoying. The fact they thought he would be a “whisperer to white males” or some shit shows how dumb they are.

Maybe don’t be freaks with shit policies
 
The plight of boys and men, once sidelined by Democrats, is now a priority

In recent months, three Democratic governors have announced initiatives geared toward helping boys and men.
For Democrats, reaching male voters became a political necessity after last fall’s election, when young men swung significantly toward President Donald Trump.

But for some — like Maryland Gov. Wes Moore — it’s also a personal goal. The first-term governor, who has spoken about his own struggles as a teenager, recently announced plans to direct his “entire administration” to find ways to help struggling boys and men.

“The well-being of our young men and boys has not been a societal priority,” Moore said in an interview. “I want Maryland to be the one that is aggressive and unapologetic about being able to address it and being able to fix it.”

Moore’s not the only Democrat vowing to help boys and men.

In her State of the State address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared plans to help boost young men’s enrollment in higher education and skills training. And Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced what he called “a DEI initiative, which folks on both sides of the aisle may appreciate,” to get more men into teaching.

The announcements come at a critical time. Researchers have argued that the widening gender gap reflects a crisis that, if not addressed, could push men toward extremism. And Democratic pollsters fret that if liberal politicians, in particular, do not address these issues, the party is at risk of losing more men to the GOP.

“When Trump talks about fixing the economy and being strong, they hear someone who gets it,” said John Della Volpe, director of polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, and an adviser to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. “That doesn’t mean they trust him. But it does mean he’s speaking to their reality in a way most Democrats aren’t.”

Democrats got their work cut out for them if they truly want to try win over young men. They have bashed males the entirety that young men have been alive.
 
It's a good thing for them to go on these shows, whether you think they'll do well or not. Funny that their mentioning podcast hosts that the Left desperately tried and failed to cancel.
 
I think the overall goal is to not come off as psychotic progressive soyboys and appear like normal dudes, but of course that doesn't work for the progressive wing of their party, who look at it as weak pandering to the right, that is helping to platform Nazi Chud networks.
 
I don’t think they can do it without ditching the alphabet mob. You get one or the other. They chose their fate. They came back from being the party that politicized the KKK, and did a full 180. This one won’t work
 
It's the right idea for them. I believe that messaging is a big problem for the Dems, not ideas. Which contrasts with my criticism of the right which is that their ideas aren't good but they've been very successful at promoting them.

If Dems can re-learn how to talk to regular guys about the issues that matter to them, they should have far better success going forward...obviously.

Nothing against Hillary or Kamala but those were candidates where the messaging was crafted for a woman to say and appealing to women as listeners. And men trying to get a woman to sound appealing to men without spending a lot of time in male spaces are going to fail.

And something that I think the Dems learned the hard way is that no matter how left leaning the woman might be individually, she's likely to vote in line with the men in her life.
 
You still play this victim bullshit? You guys control the entire fucking government. The briefings are basically state run media with people like Tim Pool showing up and sucking their nut sacks. Media is constantly going soft on Trump including his interviews. CNN had become more right wing. Look at some of the changes that took place within the company. Fox News continues to spread propaganda daily about tariffs and other things. Let’s face it you got everything you want and you simply still want to be a victim because that’s what your politics are about.
 
At least he got taxpayer funding for tampons in the Minnesota boy's bathrooms. Serious. :(

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker got that covered, without Chicago being mentioned.

 
They would be better limiting physical activity and banning vegetables and red meat, if they truly want to target the 'manosphere'.

Men don't vote right wing because of Andrew Tate; they vote right wing because they have healthy levels of testosterone and thus aren't submissive losers.
 
It's not bad, now they just have to adjust the acts with the message. Doesn't work to talk dudebro stuff on a podcast on monday and fight for trans in women's sports on tuesday.
 
Yup, thats definitely the vibe I get judging by the posters in this place
 
