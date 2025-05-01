White Whale
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2006
- Messages
- 7,042
- Reaction score
- 14,000
Ambitious Democrats are increasingly jumping into a universe of podcasts and internet shows they once shunned: right-leaning ones geared toward men.
Why it matters: President Trump won the majority of male voters last November — and made huge gains among those under 30, a group Joe Biden had won in 2020. Now Democrats are scrambling to counter Trump's version of masculine appeal.
Trump made a point of going on popular shows that are part of the "manosphere" — including those hosted by Joe Rogan, Theo Von, Lex Fridman and Andrew Schulz.
Driving the news: Since November, several potential 2028 Democratic presidential candidates have appeared on those shows, including former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, and Rep. Ro Khanna of California.
Buttigieg, sporting a new beard, joined the "FLAGRANT" podcast and its right-leaning comedian hosts for more than two hours. (Trump appeared on it last fall).
Earlier this month, Shapiro joined "The Men At Work Podcast," which describes itself as asking "thoughtful, dumb guy questions." Shapiro also has been making the rounds to talk about football and the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
In January, Khanna was on the PBD podcast, which is hosted by right-wing commentator Patrick Bet-David and has a mix of politics and sports. Trump went on the podcast last fall.
Democrats are going on podcasts hoping it will help them bring men back to their party.
I don't know if this will work because for many years they were screaming things such as toxic masculinity and white male fragility. They are going to have to change their messaging and prove they are no longer hostile to men in which I don't see them doing.