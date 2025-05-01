The plight of boys and men, once sidelined by Democrats, is now a priority In recent months, three Democratic governors have announced initiatives geared toward helping boys and men.

The plight of boys and men, once sidelined by Democrats, is now a priorityIn recent months, three Democratic governors have announced initiatives geared toward helping boys and men.For Democrats, reaching male voters became a political necessity after last fall’s election, when young men swung significantly toward President Donald Trump.But for some — like Maryland Gov. Wes Moore — it’s also a personal goal. The first-term governor, who has spoken about his own struggles as a teenager, recently announced plans to direct his “entire administration” to find ways to help struggling boys and men.“The well-being of our young men and boys has not been a societal priority,” Moore said in an interview. “I want Maryland to be the one that is aggressive and unapologetic about being able to address it and being able to fix it.”Moore’s not the only Democrat vowing to help boys and men.In her State of the State address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer shared plans to help boost young men’s enrollment in higher education and skills training. And Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced what he called “a DEI initiative, which folks on both sides of the aisle may appreciate,” to get more men into teaching.The announcements come at a critical time. Researchers have argued that the widening gender gap reflects a crisis that, if not addressed, could push men toward extremism. And Democratic pollsters fret that if liberal politicians, in particular, do not address these issues, the party is at risk of losing more men to the GOP.“When Trump talks about fixing the economy and being strong, they hear someone who gets it,” said John Della Volpe, director of polling at Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics, and an adviser to Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign. “That doesn’t mean they trust him. But it does mean he’s speaking to their reality in a way most Democrats aren’t.”Democrats got their work cut out for them if they truly want to try win over young men. They have bashed males the entirety that young men have been alive.