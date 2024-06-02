Why was Costa constantly back peddling

We saw what happened. Strickland brought tremendous pressure like he always does, but Costa can crack, I don’t know why he didn’t just stand his ground in the middle bite down on the mouth piece and swing.





I think Costa needs some new coaches. He’s always with some little tiny dude with sunglasses who I think is the head coach? But he doesn’t seem to be coaching or even game planning very plan for Borrachina



Great performance by Sean - his style is formidable, but these guys treat him like he’s Poatan. Someone needs to stand their ground and just swing at him