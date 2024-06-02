Why was Costa constantly back peddling

Marko Polo

Marko Polo

Thank you Jurgen
@Black
Joined
Jun 11, 2020
Messages
5,974
Reaction score
20,641
We saw what happened. Strickland brought tremendous pressure like he always does, but Costa can crack, I don’t know why he didn’t just stand his ground in the middle bite down on the mouth piece and swing.


I think Costa needs some new coaches. He’s always with some little tiny dude with sunglasses who I think is the head coach? But he doesn’t seem to be coaching or even game planning very plan for Borrachina

Great performance by Sean - his style is formidable, but these guys treat him like he’s Poatan. Someone needs to stand their ground and just swing at him
 
Eating jabs all night is not fun. He may want to just swing but also affraid his cardio may not be enough if it fails.
 
That's what I was saying. He needed to stand his ground, press forward and start throwing bombs. It's what won the fight for DDP. I honestly don't really understand why so many guys want to back peddle with Sean. It's playing into his style and just makes them weaker while he gets stronger. That being said I think if Sean ends up fighting Vettori at some point I think that will be the worst stylistic match up possible for him. Vettori doesn't give any fucks and will absorb everything Sean throws and keep going forward.
 
It's easier said than done when Costa is a brawler who tends to swing wildly, and every time he tries to get/stay in range he gets hit by 2-3 jabs/front kicks.

It throws you off your rhythm and balance, and especially for the jabs causes you to strike blindly, which affects accuracy a lot.

For Poatan this obviously wasn't a problem since he's got high level striking, AND massive power at his disposal.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
That's what I was saying. He needed to stand his ground, press forward and start throwing bombs. It's what won the fight for DDP. I honestly don't really understand why so many guys want to back peddle with Sean. It's playing into his style and just makes them weaker while he gets stronger. That being said I think if Sean ends up fighting Vettori at some point I think that will be the worst stylistic match up possible for him. Vettori doesn't give any fucks and will absorb everything Sean throws and keep going forward.
Click to expand...
Once you stand still or move forward is when Sean puts the volume on you. I would argue moving forward plays into his style too.
 
backlight said:
It's easier said than done when Costa is a brawler who tends to swing wildly, and every time he tries to get/stay in range he gets hit by 2-3 jabs/front kicks.

It throws you off your rhythm and balance, and especially for the jabs causes you to strike blindly, which affects accuracy a lot.

For Poatan this obviously wasn't a problem since he's got high level striking, AND massive power at his disposal.
Click to expand...
that's the answer. There's a big difference between watching a fight on TV and being the person eating jabs/teeps every time you get in range.

TS can go spar with DeSean and upload the videos since he knows so much about it
 
Portland8242 said:
Because you guys way underestimate Strickland's power, maybe his opponents back up because he's not exactly as pillow fisted as everyone thinks.
Click to expand...

Force = Mass x Acceleration. You can see that Strickland isn’t throwing bombs he’s about volume. You have to be willing to take one of his jabs or teeps to the body and make him pay for it. No one should be that successful with something their opponent knows they’re going to do
 
Pressure does alot, it makes you a tired, quicker. Costa never had to chance to even sit on his punches
 
It's a lack of confidence more than anything. If you ignore his win over Luke rockhold, his last win was back in 2019 against Yoel. But honestly he has some of the worst fight IQ on top of his poor game plan. Costa really needs better coaches on his side
 
Thepaintbucket said:
It's a lack of confidence more than anything. If you ignore his win over Luke rockhold, his last win was back in 2019 against Yoel. But honestly he has some of the worst fight IQ on top of his poor game plan. Costa really needs better coaches on his side
Click to expand...

Poor coaching imo. Guys lose all the time I think it’s down to the coaches to adequately prepare their fighter physically and mentally, but Costa picks his coach
 
Costa should have started to stretch out with the fingers <JonesDXSuckIt><JonesLaugh> That's how you counter that <bringit> xD
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
((( IT'S BETTER FOR MMA ... IF DDP WINS )))
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
Fergelmince
Fergelmince
Substance Abuse
Sean Brady Wants Ian Machado Fight Next, and Why He Rubs Fighters the Wrong Way: "Real Ones Don't Like That Sh**.'
Replies
12
Views
971
Tapatio
Tapatio
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 302: Makhachev vs Poirier
Replies
16
Views
273
Soggust
Soggust
Siver!
Fights to Make After UFC 301: Pantoja vs Erceg
Replies
13
Views
749
TITS
TITS

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,451
Messages
55,632,019
Members
174,861
Latest member
Luminous Knight

Share this page

Back
Top