Why was Brittney Spears labeled crazy?

I don't know a lot about her so maybe there's something I'm missing? I was reading in that other thread about people freaking out about those knife dancing videos. And I even saw Dana White refer to them the other day. But I didn't think there was anything crazy about them. Kinda reminded me of a kata.

<Fedor23>



I tried finding clips of her acting really nuts, but so far I still haven't seen anything too bizarre. There was some video claiming she was "brainwashed" because she had a fairly odd reaction to an interview question (they're calling it the glitch). But it wasn't even that weird.

Is that.....and shaving her head.....the main reason the media has put the metaphorical straight jacket on her? I just don't get it. Am I missing something? Do you think she's crazy?



Britney-Spears-a-klo-billboard-1548.jpg





Disclaimer: I normally don't get too into celebrity gossip or whatever, but imo what is happening with her and Will Smith both is pretty interesting.
 
DaleBoca said:
She once said she loved to travel and play her music overseas in places like Canada.

Canada!


Canada!


<45><Lmaoo><45><Lmaoo>
That's funny but it's not insane.

Jessica Simpson thought Chicken of the Sea was made out of chicken. :D:rolleyes:




there are no chickens in the sea
 
All those dancing videos she posts she looks like she's on drugs.
 
revoltub said:
South park did a good episode about this. One of the more underrated episodes I think.
Sarah Lynn from Bojack Horseman is a good Britney satire too, even if it goes well into a sad and tragic story.

IIRC in GTA 5 there is a character inspired by Britney as well.
 
Syd1975 said:
Lol..yeh this is the one that did it for me.

I feel sorry for the girl.
The bald head makes it look bad I think. If not for that, she would just look pissed off. Apparently she was mad at some paparazzi in those pics. And ffs if u had to deal with paparazzi / media calling u nuts for years, shoving cameras in ur face probably trying to provoke u to do something crazy....those pics would probably look pretty bad too.
 
If you ever find out, please let me know.
 
Wilmer Digreux said:
The bald head makes it look bad I think. If not for that, she would just look pissed off. Apparently she was mad at some paparazzi in those pics. And ffs if u had to deal with paparazzi / media calling u nuts for years, shoving cameras in ur face probably trying to provoke u to do something crazy....those pics would probably look pretty bad too.
Very true.. she was gorgeous... next thing I know she's swinging at people looking like an angry Kingpin ffs. Lol

Bit of a shock.

wilson-fisk-kingpin.gif
 
The knife thing is nothing, but it goes back to her shaved head, smashing windows days. She already flipped her lid, so it's only natural to be a little concerned when she shows signs of going crazy again.
 
