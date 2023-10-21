Why was Brittney Spears labeled crazy?

I don't know a lot about her so maybe there's something I'm missing? I was reading in that other thread about people freaking out about those knife dancing videos. And I even saw Dana White refer to them the other day. But I didn't think there was anything crazy about them. Kinda reminded me of a kata.I tried finding clips of her acting really nuts, but so far I still haven't seen anything too bizarre. There was some video claiming she was "brainwashed" because she had a fairly odd reaction to an interview question (they're calling it the glitch). But it wasn't even that weird.Is that.....and shaving her head.....the main reason the media has put the metaphorical straight jacket on her? I just don't get it. Am I missing something? Do you think she's crazy?Disclaimer: I normally don't get too into celebrity gossip or whatever, but imo what is happening with her and Will Smith both is pretty interesting.