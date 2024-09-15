Why UFC *Feels* Wrong to Me Right Now

Watching through the card from last night I feel like there was a bunch of stuff jumping out at me as some of the reasons why the UFC as an organisation almost feels like its repelling me from watching my favourite sport rn, and in contrast to a presentation that I felt 5-6 years ago was fixing all the mistakes that were killing the love for boxing:



- Garbled presentation: Noche, sphere, Riyadh season wtf. The 'homers make up shotgun' equivalent of marketing a fight card, the hype for the fights totally lost in this bizarre nonesene.



- Advertising EVERYWHERE: Controversially always felt that removing ads from fight kits (tho fighters should have been properly compensated) was an important step for making the presenation feel more like the big fight nights of old than a monster truck rally. Now there is a fucking ad in every corner of the screen at all fucking times and they're largely garish embarrasing nonsense - Dude Wipes are now not on a fighters shorts but they're on the fucking Octagon and UFC is coining it in



- Interfering with the fights: The degree to which Herb was fucking with the main event is unreal and can only down to have been told either to keep the action moving to favour O'Malley or bc Dana was freaking about a boring fight on this high-profile, loss making event. Sure stuff like this has gone all the way back to the peak of UFC (Khabib v Conor) but the blatant fucking with their main offering of two guys just having a fuckin MMA fight is a huge turn off.



- Inconsistency on PEDS: I like watching him fight but when I look at Merab I can't see anything other than a guy whose cardio is artificially inflated - when you simply can't physiologically explain a part of an athlete's game like that 90% of the time the answer is PEDs. Now obv they test and shit but thats almost the issue for me its like either you go hard after a clean sport or not - the kinda weird halfway house kinda rankles with me



- Ticketing: Obv the prices at sphere have been talked to death but even just the decision to hold this even there bc Canelo nabbed the T Mobile and Dana got mad is indicative of how much the UFC will try anything to see what it can fleece live fans for. In the UK we had an event starting in the middle of the fucking night with prices higher than a year before when they ran the event at our primetime. Its like actively contemptuous in a way which is hard to stomach.



- Production: Just make more cards in 4k and do less of any of this other shit - its a sport, I wanna watch it in the highest definition possible not have a camera shot that enables me to see up the guys nose or whatever.



I know no one gives a fuck and so on but I have these thoughts and my girlfriend don't care so I'm gonna put em on the Karate forum.



Being a fan of the UFC now is really similar experience to anyone whose ever been a customer of a business bought by private equity. Every single aspect of the service, product and experience is wrung down to the barest bones and they cut everything to the bone the squeeze all conceivable profit out whilst making you feel like a chump for even continuing to use it.