Why the UFC don't have a PPV card for October 16th?

They are scared to compite against the PFL card that day?

Because how is that they have a PPV card a week AFTER that PFL card and then a PPV card a week LATER?

It seems like they know the PFL did their biggest one that day with that card and didn't want to know head to head with them

If you ask me that PFL card is better than UFC 307 and UFC 308

308 has only 1 PPV card with Topuria who just got the belt and then 307 has Pereira but he is fighting against this dude who hasn't had a win over any top 10 ranked, then they have fuckng Raquel Pennintong, come on now

Ngannou vs Ferreira is more intriguing to me because everybody knows what type of beast Ngannou is and he is fighting that 6'8" giant then they have Cyborg who is a legend that has every major organization belt but the PFL, so she is coming for that one thats the only one left and it's like a crossover champ vs champ fight between Bellator and PFL, also she is fighting the girl who best Kayla Harrison who is supposed to be the next big female champ in the UFC
 
The UFC has a PPV on October 5th and 28th that month. Both good cards. They should add a third to prove they're not terrified of the PFL event. It would be a Geniusss idea.
 
lso she is fighting the girl who best Kayla Harrison who is supposed to be the next big female champ in the UFC
Kayla Harrison also beat the girl twice before that. If they fight enough times Pacheco was eventually going to win one

Why do people do that? If ur gonna talk about what happened previously, give us all the information
 
Kayla Harrison also beat the girl twice before that. If they fight enough times Pacheco was eventually going to win one

Why do people do that? If ur gonna talk about what happened previously, give us all the information
Cherry picking information to fit the narrative you out forth is the norm here sur, you know that lol
 
Because Dana will be secretly watching PFL, praying that Ngannou loses; so he can tweet, "Francis was never that good"🤡
 
They have a fight night from the Apex which will probably get more viewers than PFL.
Suuureee

Kayla Harrison also beat the girl twice before that. If they fight enough times Pacheco was eventually going to win one

Why do people do that? If ur gonna talk about what happened previously, give us all the information
It is the way it goes, the last one is always the most recent one so....

Holy shit man.
Punctuations and grammar, fucking use them.
English is not my main language, dude, ok? Lol
 
