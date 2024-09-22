Why the UFC don't have a PPV card for October 16th?

They are scared to compite against the PFL card that day?



Because how is that they have a PPV card a week AFTER that PFL card and then a PPV card a week LATER?



It seems like they know the PFL did their biggest one that day with that card and didn't want to know head to head with them



If you ask me that PFL card is better than UFC 307 and UFC 308



308 has only 1 PPV card with Topuria who just got the belt and then 307 has Pereira but he is fighting against this dude who hasn't had a win over any top 10 ranked, then they have fuckng Raquel Pennintong, come on now



Ngannou vs Ferreira is more intriguing to me because everybody knows what type of beast Ngannou is and he is fighting that 6'8" giant then they have Cyborg who is a legend that has every major organization belt but the PFL, so she is coming for that one thats the only one left and it's like a crossover champ vs champ fight between Bellator and PFL, also she is fighting the girl who best Kayla Harrison who is supposed to be the next big female champ in the UFC