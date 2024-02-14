I just stumbled onto this youtube video of some sicko riding around in his scooter and just randomly shooting unsuspecting pedestrians. He didn't know any of them, and he had no reason or motive whatsoever, just gunning down whoever he felt like at the moment.





I found this extremely disturbing, I can't imagine what a piece of shit one would need to be in order to have this capacity.



Meanwhile whenever you hear the media talk about someone who committed a "hate crime", it always feels like they're hinting that this is not just a crime, this is a HATE crime, as if that somehow makes it worse.



That feels off to me, because while murder is murder and the result is basically the same, I can at least somewhat grasp how one could kill a person that they actually hate. If the dude on the motorcycle went out and shot someone who he hated it would still be bad, but I could at least imagine myself under some circumstance doing the same, whereas I could never relate to someone just killing whoever just for the fuck of it, with complete disconnect.



I just don't think calling it a hate crime makes it any worse, it's a really pointless label in my opinion. If anything killing someone you're completely indifferent about is even more disturbing to me.



Thoughts?





