Crime Why the narrative that a "hate crime" is somehow worse?

I just stumbled onto this youtube video of some sicko riding around in his scooter and just randomly shooting unsuspecting pedestrians. He didn't know any of them, and he had no reason or motive whatsoever, just gunning down whoever he felt like at the moment.


I found this extremely disturbing, I can't imagine what a piece of shit one would need to be in order to have this capacity.

Meanwhile whenever you hear the media talk about someone who committed a "hate crime", it always feels like they're hinting that this is not just a crime, this is a HATE crime, as if that somehow makes it worse.

That feels off to me, because while murder is murder and the result is basically the same, I can at least somewhat grasp how one could kill a person that they actually hate. If the dude on the motorcycle went out and shot someone who he hated it would still be bad, but I could at least imagine myself under some circumstance doing the same, whereas I could never relate to someone just killing whoever just for the fuck of it, with complete disconnect.

I just don't think calling it a hate crime makes it any worse, it's a really pointless label in my opinion. If anything killing someone you're completely indifferent about is even more disturbing to me.

Thoughts?


 
I've never heard anyone describe a "hate crime" as worse than killing a random person unless it was mass shooting based hate crime which combines the random killing component with a prejudicial element, essentially doubling the bad.

The way I've always heard the news is that killing multiple people is always worse than killing 1 person. Targeting children is worse than targeting the elderly which is worse than targeting people in the middle. Prejudicial driven killing is worse than non-prejudicial killing. Targeting random people is worse than targeting someone intentionally.

Killing multiple people randomly is always worse, on the news, than one prejudice driven killing, while killing multiple random people due to prejudice is worse than killing multiple random people without prejudice.
 
