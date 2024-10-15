Why should Khalil's ranking in the division go up for a TKO loss ?

It was an incredible performance by him even in losing, but I don't see Dana's logic in why he should move up in the rankings.
 
It shouldn’t.

Rankings mean jack shit anyways, he got the title fight ranked #8 with no top 10 wins despite that.
 
Rankings are BS

It's just Dana's way of hyping fights

I remember Jake Shields beating Demian Maia and Maia was STILL ahead of Shields in the rankings, because Dana hated Shields.

Not to mention the time Dennis Siver's ranking mysteriously moved up while he was inactive, and he came into the top10 in order to fight Conor, and justify Conor's title shot.

LOTS of scheming and manipulation... which is to be expected when money is involved.

We keep looking at MMA as a sport, but Dana only cares about money. Right now Khalil is a draw so they're going to hype him up and squeeze what they can out of him before moving on to the next.
 
The same way Dana thinks Jon should be #1 P4P over Alex and Islam even though both those guys have more fights in the last year than Jones in the last 5...
 
I think it happens in college football at times. It all depends on the quality of losses and schedule toughness. He gave Poatan his toughest fight of anyone not named Izzy. That should matter for something.
 
It shouldn't. Dana also should have no interference with rankings, since his own judgment about how rankings are decided is moronic.
 
It should be automatic double yellows for anyone creating a post about UFC "rankings" on this forum!! We all know they are 🐂B.S💩 and only Sherdog rankings truly matter💯
<Deported1>
 
He performed more admirably than Jamahil and Jiri the 2nd time

Took 2 rounds off of Alex and even after getting torn up, bruised Alex's face while Pereira was searching for the finish
 
Cause the others guys Pereira beat didnt made it that far, Jiri fought twice, never went past 2 rounds, Hill R1, Strickland R1.
 
Khalil had a good showing but Alex had the flu or something. He was coughing during the press conference.
 
Because the rankings are made up by the opinion of the people who make them and not by gaining or losing points on wins and losses.

So if you see a fight like Khalil had and think "even though he lost to the champ, judging by what I saw, I think he's better than Krylov or Volkan" you could bump him up.
 
More than half of the conglomerate of websites don't exist anymore for the rankings. Like the Lads say it's to push Poatan to the non 6 foot 5 fans.
 
