Why should Khalil's ranking in the division go up for a TKO loss ?

Rankings are BS



It's just Dana's way of hyping fights



I remember Jake Shields beating Demian Maia and Maia was STILL ahead of Shields in the rankings, because Dana hated Shields.



Not to mention the time Dennis Siver's ranking mysteriously moved up while he was inactive, and he came into the top10 in order to fight Conor, and justify Conor's title shot.



LOTS of scheming and manipulation... which is to be expected when money is involved.



We keep looking at MMA as a sport, but Dana only cares about money. Right now Khalil is a draw so they're going to hype him up and squeeze what they can out of him before moving on to the next.