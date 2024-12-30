

Published On 30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024

By Rojita Adhikari and Priyanka Shankar Published On 30 Dec 202430 Dec 2024

Pokhara, Nepal – The rhythmic thumping sound of about 60 young men doing jumping jacks to warm up fills the chilly late November air at a picturesque playground in Pokhara, a city in western Nepal.

The teenagers’ instructor is training them for the next round of the – The rhythmic thumping sound of about 60 young men doing jumping jacks to warm up fills the chilly late November air at a picturesque playground in Pokhara, a city in western Nepal.The teenagers’ instructor is training them for the next round of the Gurkha recruitment programme which will admit them into the British Army or the Singapore Police Force.

“When I was in the sixth grade a member of the British Army came to our school to give us a talk about how they function. I was impressed by their ‘free, fair and transparent’ selection process, making me aim to join the British Army.”

‘World’s fiercest fighters’​

A new system, called “Agnipath”, which means “path of fire” in Hindi, was introduced in June 2022. Under this system, men and women between the ages of 17 and a half and 21 years old, are recruited for a fixed four-year tenure only. At the end of their tenure, only about a quarter of them – the best – are to be hired for regular service. The remaining cadets will have to leave and will not receive any pension.

“It also has good educational facilities and throughout my postings across the country, my son and daughter got to pursue their studies and are employed in well-paying jobs in India today. I wish the young boys I’m training today get such an option in the future.”