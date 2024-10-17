LeonardoBjj said:



Canadian police have accused the Indian government of working with a criminal network run by one of India’s most notorious gangsters, Lawrence Bishnoi, to carry out targeted killings of dissidents in



Canadian police said they had uncovered evidence that implicated India’s top diplomat, Sanjay Verma, in



Canada’s foreign minister, Mélanie Joly, also tied five other expelled Indian officials to Nijjar’s assassination and said Canada had gathered “ample, clear and concrete evidence that identified six individuals as persons of interest in the Nijjar case”.



The US on Tuesday echoed calls for India to cooperate with Canada’s investigation.





“And we wanted to see the government of India cooperate with Canada in its investigation.



“Obviously, they have not. They have chosen an alternate path.”



India rejected the allegations as “ludicrous” and claimed they were part of a political agenda by the Canadian prime minister,



“What we have seen is the use of organised crime elements,” said Brigitte Gauvin, a Canadian police assistant commissioner, at a press conference on Monday. “It’s been publicly attributed to one organised crime gang in particular. We believe the Bishnoi group is connected to the agents of the government of India.”



Bishnoi’s gang is



Gill was gunned down in the Canadian city of Winnipeg and Canadian investigators said they now believed the killing was on the instructions of Indian agents.



The accusations by Canada have fuelled mounting allegations that the Indian government, under the prime minister,



In a statement on Monday, Trudeau said: “India has made a monumental mistake in choosing to use their diplomats and organised crime to attack Canadians.” In response, unnamed Indian officials told local media that it was “the same old Trudeau saying the same old things for the same old reasons”.



The report also claimed that the evidence of high-level Indian involvement in criminal activity in Canada had been presented to India’s national security adviser, Ajit Doval, at a secret meeting over the weekend, where Doval denied any involvement in violence.

Canadian officials have accused India of refusing to cooperate with their investigation and said the Indian government had refused to waive diplomatic immunity for the six individuals implicated in the alleged violence. New Delhi has maintained that Canadian officials have yet to present any credible evidence to back up their allegations.



According to reports, the US government had also been part of recent discussions with India regarding allegations of the Indian government’s involvement in transnational attacks on Canadian and US soil.



Last year, US investigators said they had foiled the attempted murder of the Sikh activist



Speaking on Monday night, the freshly expelled Canadian charge d’affairs in New Delhi, Stewart Wheeler, told reporters: “Canada has provided credible, irrefutable evidence of ties between agents of the government of India and the murder of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil. Now, it is time for India to live up to what it said it would do and look into all those allegations.”



