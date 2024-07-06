All I see are Biden ads. They've managed to turn my 7 and 5 year olds into Biden supporters. Luckily they can't vote but this got me to thinking, this will at least subliminally influence people who are on the fence and outright make democrats out of the politically illiterate. If Trump thinks the election is "so in the bag" that he doesn't need to campaign online, it's gonna be 2020 all over again. That said, maybe it's because YouTube is a liberal cesspool that will only allow Biden ads. Thats another issue in itself. Thoughts?