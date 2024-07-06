  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Opinion Why Isn't Trump Campaigning On YouTube?

All I see are Biden ads. They've managed to turn my 7 and 5 year olds into Biden supporters. Luckily they can't vote but this got me to thinking, this will at least subliminally influence people who are on the fence and outright make democrats out of the politically illiterate. If Trump thinks the election is "so in the bag" that he doesn't need to campaign online, it's gonna be 2020 all over again. That said, maybe it's because YouTube is a liberal cesspool that will only allow Biden ads. Thats another issue in itself. Thoughts?
 
Because YouTube is known to censor or tag ads with DNC talking points. Under the guise of “fighting misinformation”.

Why would you pay to not get the same service the democrats did and have your ads co-opted with your opponents campaign messages/rebuttals? Not only that, YouTube will only place a Trump ad in specific conservative content while Biden ads will be placed on everything. As if Biden isn’t polarizing being more unpopular than Trump ever was.

Sounds like a waste of bread
 
Wasn't he censored on all platforms in 2021? Not sure how that would work out.
 
