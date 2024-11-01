Elections Why is there record breaking early voting?

Over 65 million voters have voted early
Why?
Is it mistrust of the voting machines?
Is it paranoia about “stolen elections” at 4 am?
Is it convenience, time management?

Not wanting to stand in line to vote after working all day?
Is it passion- Can’t wait to vote because of emotion?
Is it some kind of weird flex?

Those are some of the reasons I came up with, I’m sure there ls more

But it’s “something” it’s definitely not normal.

I’m leaning towards the “stolen election “ at 4 am because for the first time, Republicans are leading the charge in the numbers by quite a bit
Independents are way up too
But with no pandemic to interfere, no “6 feet apart and facemasks” the voting machines “fixed “ or at least independently tested for accuracy, voting laws reviewed and changed in some cases, I’m curious what you guys think it is ?
Mail in voting is down slightly, i think that was a Covid thing in 2020

What say you?
 
There seems to be a lot of anxiety in general this election. A lot of people appear to have these apocalyptic outcomes in their heads so they feel the need to do something about it. Kind of like Iike how last election had record turnout. Just my guess on this.
 
Pretty simple they are worried about long lines at polling places and some places have put limits on the time you can wait. It both parties are telling voters to get in early to avoid potential problems at polling places.
 
Because of the way it was handled the last time with the Dominion controversy - so they vote early and if there’s any controversy beforehand, they might get a chance to “vote again” instead of the actual voting day itself - it’s just a theory
I’ve heard it all when it comes to CT on the voting machines
 
That’s a lot of phobias, but even so, Republicans are leading in the early vote numbers
 
Because people are PUMPED, brother!!!!
 
Why? Because this is the most contentious election since gore v bush. Most people have a very strong visceral reaction to one candidate or the other. Me, I hate them both. Well, I can’t say I hate kamala, but I won’t vote for her either.
 
I may have imagined it, but weren't the conservatives pooping trou about early voting?

They seem to not mind this time.
 
Vote early! Vote often!

Seriously though, have the candidates pushed for it?
 
Women's rights were taken away from half the country by the SCOTUS.
 
People dont want to get assaulted by Trump supporters or have to stand there smelling their BO
 
I think some of it is what @Satsui Ryu said above, but this is a very polarizing election with a lot of pissed off people on both sides. Turnout is going to be very high which means crowds and wait times are going to suck on Election Day. That’s why I voted early (in person, not mail)—avoid the crowds.
 
American politics is like WWE, people are so vehemently opposed to the opposition that their mind is made up without even thinking on both sides. It's tribal. Mentally tribal.
 
I live in a sold red state and saw long lines today. I thought that was unusual. I like to vote early when it is convenient. I don’t like going after work.
 
