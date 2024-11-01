Vampire life
Over 65 million voters have voted early
Why?
Is it mistrust of the voting machines?
Is it paranoia about “stolen elections” at 4 am?
Is it convenience, time management?
Not wanting to stand in line to vote after working all day?
Is it passion- Can’t wait to vote because of emotion?
Is it some kind of weird flex?
Those are some of the reasons I came up with, I’m sure there ls more
But it’s “something” it’s definitely not normal.
I’m leaning towards the “stolen election “ at 4 am because for the first time, Republicans are leading the charge in the numbers by quite a bit
Independents are way up too
But with no pandemic to interfere, no “6 feet apart and facemasks” the voting machines “fixed “ or at least independently tested for accuracy, voting laws reviewed and changed in some cases, I’m curious what you guys think it is ?
Mail in voting is down slightly, i think that was a Covid thing in 2020
What say you?
