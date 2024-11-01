Over 65 million voters have voted early

Why?

Is it mistrust of the voting machines?

Is it paranoia about “stolen elections” at 4 am?

Is it convenience, time management?



Not wanting to stand in line to vote after working all day?

Is it passion- Can’t wait to vote because of emotion?

Is it some kind of weird flex?



Those are some of the reasons I came up with, I’m sure there ls more



But it’s “something” it’s definitely not normal.



I’m leaning towards the “stolen election “ at 4 am because for the first time, Republicans are leading the charge in the numbers by quite a bit

Independents are way up too

But with no pandemic to interfere, no “6 feet apart and facemasks” the voting machines “fixed “ or at least independently tested for accuracy, voting laws reviewed and changed in some cases, I’m curious what you guys think it is ?

Mail in voting is down slightly, i think that was a Covid thing in 2020



What say you?