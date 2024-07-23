Why is the UFC so adverse to putting on Celebrity/freakshow fights?

I know it would leak into their precious obligatory 3 wmma bouts per card
. If they really wanted to sell PPV's theyd be scheduling insecure wannabee tough influencers to lose brain cells on eachother. Its not too low a low to be stooped to.
 
huh-interested.gif
 
I was watching Morning Kombat and Brian Campbell made a great point how instead of fucking Power Slap the UFC could make their own MMA fighter crossover Boxing org like "Zuffa boxing" and have the fighters that wanna box (whether they are aging or just wanna mix it up) compete against each other and lower level boxers as well as celebrity's/retired greats etc.

I think it would make wayyyy more money the Power Slap. It would be fun, satisfy the fighters somewhat , and also be better optically. UFC has no imagination.

I mean it doesn't even have to be "freakshow" stuff to mix it up, as I think PRIDE was a vibe and a place in time, the UFC shouldn't try and replicate it. But ONE Championship is a great example of mixing it up with presentation/rulesets and other things while still having legitimate fights and (mostly) high level competition
 
El Panteron said:
UFC is on DAZN also, my brother
We're gonna play the "ehkchually" game I see, and I'm already fully aware. Entirely irrelevant to my point, though.

If you read what I said you'll notice I said keep the worthless influencer fights there, did not say a word about UFC or its presence on said service.
 
Carrotman23 said:
I was watching Morning Kombat and Brian Campbell made a great point how instead of fucking Power Slap the UFC could make their own MMA fighter crossover Boxing org like "Zuffa boxing" and have the fighters that wanna box (whether they are aging or just wanna mix it up) compete against each other and lower level boxers as well as celebrity's/retired greats etc.

I think it would make wayyyy more money the Power Slap. It would be fun, satisfy the fighters somewhat , and also be better optically. UFC has no imagination.

I mean it doesn't even have to be "freakshow" stuff to mix it up, as I think PRIDE was a vibe and a place in time, the UFC shouldn't try and replicate it. But ONE Championship is a great example of mixing it up with presentation/rulesets and other things while still having legitimate fights and (mostly) high level competition
It sounds very reasonable but I can't see them handing the kind of payday fighters are looking for when they boxe.
 
Carrotman23 said:
I was watching Morning Kombat and Brian Campbell made a great point how instead of fucking Power Slap the UFC could make their own MMA fighter crossover Boxing org like "Zuffa boxing" and have the fighters that wanna box (whether they are aging or just wanna mix it up) compete against each other and lower level boxers as well as celebrity's/retired greats etc.

I think it would make wayyyy more money the Power Slap. It would be fun, satisfy the fighters somewhat , and also be better optically. UFC has no imagination.

I mean it doesn't even have to be "freakshow" stuff to mix it up, as I think PRIDE was a vibe and a place in time, the UFC shouldn't try and replicate it. But ONE Championship is a great example of mixing it up with presentation/rulesets and other things while still having legitimate fights and (mostly) high level competition
Great point from mr Campbell. I thought MK was done.
 
I also want freakshow fights. Pride fulfilled that need for me. 300lbs man vs 150lbs man type of shit is what I want to see.

ONE Championship could tap in to that market if they want
 
Clark Rogers said:
We're gonna play the "ehkchually" game I see, and I'm already fully aware. Entirely irrelevant to my point, though.

If you read what I said you'll notice I said keep the worthless influencer fights there, did not say a word about UFC or its presence on said service.
What point?
 
Minowaman-Super-Hulk-belt.jpg


Minowaman bless.

Giant Silva - check
Zuluzhino - check
Butterbean - check
Bob Sapp - check
Hong Man Choi - check
 
