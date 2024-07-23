Why is the UFC so adverse to putting on Celebrity/freakshow fights?

I was watching Morning Kombat and Brian Campbell made a great point how instead of fucking Power Slap the UFC could make their own MMA fighter crossover Boxing org like "Zuffa boxing" and have the fighters that wanna box (whether they are aging or just wanna mix it up) compete against each other and lower level boxers as well as celebrity's/retired greats etc.



I think it would make wayyyy more money the Power Slap. It would be fun, satisfy the fighters somewhat , and also be better optically. UFC has no imagination.



I mean it doesn't even have to be "freakshow" stuff to mix it up, as I think PRIDE was a vibe and a place in time, the UFC shouldn't try and replicate it. But ONE Championship is a great example of mixing it up with presentation/rulesets and other things while still having legitimate fights and (mostly) high level competition