Why is the transition between the ground and standing up so draining in an MMA fight and what to do about it?

Now, this is sort of a trivial question, I suppose, but I am always surprised how much the following pattern drains me (and most of my sparring partners), even after years of training:

We start the sparring session standing ofc, and it feels like we use up about 20% of our cardiovascular capacity in the first minutes. Then the fight goes to the ground and it doesn't necessarily feel like we are using tons of energy on the ground (I am also an experienced BJJ fighter, so it's not like this is foreign territory to me), but after getting up I often feel like being totally gassed, which would never happen just in striking or BJJ by itself for me.

I am pushing 40, so age probably plays a big role, yet I am still surprised at the extent to which this simple transition between stand up striking, going to the ground, and then standing again, takes away my energy, so I'd be interested in explanations why this is the case, also I'd be interested in exercises to enhance that kind of conditioning.