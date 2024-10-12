Why is Khabib such a failure and Conor such a success

Conor is in hollywood movies, making hundreds of millions in whiskey, getting into different ventures, bkfc is gonna blow up

while Khabib getting raided by the russians, eagle fc bankrupted, khabib making no money in any endorsement hiding in dagestan mountain

why are their post retirement lives so different. Conor gave Khabib everything, the fame the money and what did khabib do? he has to run away. such is life

Dana White, the president of the company said Conor is the GOAT, and khabib was no where mentioned.

also conor look like a mass monster lately, khabib look skinny fat. if there's ever a rematch conor ko khabib in 10 seconds.

Sad!
 
Are you trying to troll by saying "Conor" and "Khabib" as many times as possible?
 
loisestrad said:
Are you trying to troll by saying "Conor" and "Khabib" as many times as possible?
He has a fair point, Khabib and Conor is perhaps the greatest rivalry in the UFC.

Their post mma career has been vastly different in terms of success.
 
Because he only became a star by proxy of McChicken. Otherwise he never had personality or aura to be a star on his own and there's really nothing that separates him from the next "great grappler" that gets lower weight class guys on short notice in Abu.
 
Khabib’s “failure” over Conor’s “success” all day.
 
Don't you worry, Conor has plenty time to go to jail many more times.
 
Connor is a legend, nothing love but respect.

But he didn't win a fight since 4 5 years, never defended his title. Expect making money, he didn't squeeze much of the lemon.

Khabib is the lightweight goat.
 
Reach4theSky said:
Khabib is a man of God. He cares nothing of the material world..
100%. That's why he's charged with tax evasion and fled abroad. He's preaching that people and officials shouldn't focus on lowly material stuff like $3.4m in back taxes he owes.
 
koa pomaikai said:
Conor had that insane Alpha male energy. He was always the main character if he was in a room.

Khabib was just a great grappler.
<{MingNope}>
 
Greyscale said:
100%. That's why he's charged with tax evasion and fled abroad. He's preaching that people and officials shouldn't focus on lowly material stuff like $3.4m in back taxes he owes.
You should not really talk about things you do not know, especially if your perception is just what they appear to be.

I cannot talk about it, but there is something going behind the scene. A reason, a why behind all this.
 
OP obviously never had boorgers from M-Eat.
 
