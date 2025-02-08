  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Conor continues humiliating Khabib and his fans

AdamWarlock

AdamWarlock

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Dec 5, 2021
Messages
1,730
Reaction score
2,380
first he made khabib excrete on bus, then he spits on khabib fan's face
how will khabib, the dagestan fanbase survive such alpha energy
conor and his big dick masculine energy totally humiliating the tiny neckbeard khabib fanboy
walk like a king, dress like a king, talk like a king, spit like a king.
look at the size of conor he looks like he can beat up heavyweights
 
Comment Image
 
I just can't help to think of the poor necks of his security guards who constantly have to turn their neck around to see if any back of the head punches are coming flying towards them whenever they're out
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,039
Messages
56,868,134
Members
175,436
Latest member
Bdoober!88

Share this page

Back
Top