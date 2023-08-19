why is jalolov still getting fed bums

Has Arum not learned from Bud leaving?

I sure hope he doesnt get depressed and retire like Daniyar cause of no opportunity.

It’s bad enough he stole the Gold medal from Richard. They should ban pros from olympics again.

Since said olympics, he has competed in a dozen amateur fights and 3 pro fights, and now fighting the 4th pro bum.

what a waste of potential. He turns 30 soon…
 
He's been taking it very slow because his main focus is obviously still the amateurs. Jalolov is the reigning Olympic & World super heavyweight champion. The man is still king there. Over in his region of the world that's still the priority. Professional boxing isn't. There are only 165 active male boxers from his country of Uzbekistan that are currently in the pro ranks. Look at his countryman Dusmatov. He turned pro only a year later and only has 5 pro fights as he's still competing in the amateurs. As a matter of fact he just won the Asian Championships last year.

Jalolov shut Torrez out at the last Olympics so he didn't steal anything. Anyhow, from a Western perspective, I agree that he's wasting his prime years. He could've already been in title contention by now.
 
