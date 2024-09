why is jalolov still getting fed bums

He's been taking itslow because his main focus is obviously still the amateurs. Jalolov is the reigning Olympic & World super heavyweight champion. The man is still king there. Over in his region of the world that's still the priority. Professional boxing isn't. There are only 165 active male boxers from his country of Uzbekistan that are currently in the pro ranks. Look at his countryman Dusmatov. He turned pro only a year later and only has 5 pro fights as he's still competing in the amateurs. As a matter of fact he just won the Asian Championships last year.Jalolov shut Torrez out at the last Olympics so he didn'tanything. Anyhow, from a Western perspective, I agree that he's wasting his prime years. He could've already been in title contention by now.