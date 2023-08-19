why is jalolov still getting fed bums

KillerIsBack V2
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Jul 28, 2015
- Messages
- 10,715
- Reaction score
- 5,303
Has Arum not learned from Bud leaving?
I sure hope he doesnt get depressed and retire like Daniyar cause of no opportunity.
It’s bad enough he stole the Gold medal from Richard. They should ban pros from olympics again.
Since said olympics, he has competed in a dozen amateur fights and 3 pro fights, and now fighting the 4th pro bum.
what a waste of potential. He turns 30 soon…
