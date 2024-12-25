Why is Fedor always included in GOAT discussions and Wanderlei not?

Wand has more title defenses (5x3)
Wand dominated a more competitive and tallented division than HW
Wand was popular as fuck, maybe most popular than EmilianeNko in Japan
Wand has most iconic finishes
Was was a most iconic fighter/character
Wand fought in the NBA of the sport (UFC)
 
Wand has more title defenses (5x3)
Wand dominated a more competitive and tallented division than HW
Wand was popular as fuck, maybe most popular than EmilianeNko in Japan
Wand has most iconic finishes
Was was a most iconic fighter/character
Wand fought in the NBA of the sport (UFC)
Cuz Wands streak was full of favorable matchups. When he was on top it was either him or Randy and him or Chuck.

Both guys are terrible matchups for him. He also stayed around too long and never had a good streak after the Crocop KO.

When he finally fought Chuck it went exactly how everyone thought it would.

Meanwhile Fedor fought every contemporary challenge except Barnett and he murked all of them.

When you compare Wanderlei to his contemporaries he lost to all the top guys. Lost to Tito, Chuck, Vitor, Arona (tied), Rampage (tied), Hendo (tied). Never fought Randy but clearly would've lost.

I guess the only top guy of that era he really destroyed was Saku
 
Good point. He also had better wins post-fighting in a ring. Fedor never had a solid win again and Wanderlei atleast beat Bisping, Stann, Cung Le and Jardine.
 
Cuz Wands streak was full of favorable matchups. When he was on top it was either him or Randy and him or Chuck.

Both guys are terrible matchups for him. He also stayed around too long and never had a good streak after the Crocop KO.

When he finally fought Chuck it went exactly how everyone thought it would.

Meanwhile Fedor fought every contemporary challenge except Barnett and he murked all of them.

When you compare Wanderlei to his contemporaries he lost to all the top guys. Lost to Tito, Chuck, Vitor, Arona (tied), Rampage (tied), Hendo (tied). Never fought Randy but clearly would've lost.

I guess the only top guy of that era he really destroyed was Saku
Arona was a terrible matchup for Wanderlei, even worse than Chuck

Most of Wanderlei's defeats that you mentioned here were when he was out of his prime. If we use this criterion for both of them it will be much worse for Fedor who lost by MW 40 yr Hendo
 
Arona was a terrible matchup for Wanderlei, even worse than Chuck

Most of Wanderlei's defeats that you mentioned here were when he was out of his prime. If we use this criterion for both of them it will be much worse for Fedor who lost by MW 40 yr Hendo
Even worse, Fedor was in his prime during his Strikeforce losses.
 
Wanderlei had more fights for sure 22-4-1 I believe in Pride. Fedor 14-0-1. I would say Fedor had bigger 'notable' wins, where Wand had some pretty 'notable' losses.

Wanderlei biggest wins would be Hendo, Jackson (2x) and Arona. 3x over Sakuraba as well. As entertaining and as much of warrior as Saku was, he was also significantly undersized against Wand. So lets say Hendo,Rampage, and Arona (very close second fight), very close fight. His notable losses were pretty big ones. KO'd by Hendo, and decimated by Cro Cop the second time. I don't think he ever looked the same after that second Cro Cop fight. That was a career altering beatdown he received.

Fedor biggest wins Coleman (2x), Randleman (not to mention this one was absolutely iconic since Fedor literally was spiked on his head about 10 seconds before he finished him), Big Nog (2x), and an incredibly impressive victory after a war with Cro Cop, in possibly the most hyped up fight of that era.

Both impressive, but I think the notable losses for Wanderlei, as well as not getting to see Wanderlei fight against some of the cream of the 205lb crop at the time could be part of it. We never got to see him fight Overeem, Little Nog, Shogun (for obvious reasons). However I guess we didn't get to see Fedor fight Kharitonov or Vovchanchyn... I think it's more so the notable losses that Wand experienced to Arona, Hendo, and Cro Cop that really makes the difference.

..........everything I wrote is just air though. The real reason is because Fedor had the most badass entrances... ever? Wand's were cool and exciting. You knew you were about to see some carnage. But when Fedor entered you thought to yourself, "is someone about to die? Will he still be emotionless as he kills them?"
 
Probably because of this

1000008195.gif
 
